Get your summer going with these 7 prefabricated pools

If you think that you can slack off and not think about your garden for a few months, you're very much mistaken! Now is EXACTLY the time to start planning exciting new projects with your landscape architect, so that when summer rolls around again next year, you have a picture perfect space to enjoy it in. If you've ever thought that a swimming pool would really finish your outdoor space off to perfection, then get serious about it now, as we have some amazing prefabricated pools to show you, which make the installation process a real piece of cake! Don't turn your nose up at prefabs, as you really won't believe your eyes when you see how good looking all of these examples are! So join us now for these 7 prefabricated pools.
Sleek, smooth and every inch the perfect pool for a movie star, would you ever believe that this is a prefabricated pool? It is, so it really is a case of dig a hole and pop it in! Amazing!
With lovely high privacy walls, this tropical pool is definitely something your friends will want to come and experience! A simple sunken design with a step, you'd never know this wasn't built from scratch!
We are really blown away by just how many different styles of prefabricated pools there are! We assumed there would just be one, with various garden styles making them look varied, but no! This lagoon-style pool is utterly out of this world!
If you love cruises and the top deck is your favorite place to be, how about creating a pool that mimics that? Sunk into the ground and boxed in with DIVINE teak decking, this pool would pass any captain's inspection and fool him into thinking it wasn't a prefab too!
Small but perfectly formed and with the added bonus of a hot tub jets, we think this prefab pool really shows why they are so great! There's no need for tiles that need to be maintained, you simply install and use!
If you thought prefabricated pools would just be a bargain basement version of normal pools, with none of the comfort or safety features, you're wrong! This one has family-friendly steps and lovely lighting!
If all these sunken prefab pools wouldn't work in your space, how about something like this one? What a lovely way to add a feature wall to your garden as well as some unbridled luxury!
