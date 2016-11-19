15 bathroom wall finishes that really speak for themselves!

There is so much more that you can do with your bathroom than simply throwing your suite items in there and painting the walls, but if you are at a bit of a loss as to what to do, just keep reading, as we've brought together 15 fabulous ideas for your bathroom walls! Friends and family will be convinced that you hired an interior designer, or a bathroom planner, but we can keep a secret, if you can? Let's get your bathroom looking brilliant, without blowing your budget!