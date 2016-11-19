15 bathroom wall finishes that really speak for themselves!

There is so much more that you can do with your bathroom than simply throwing your suite items in there and painting the walls, but if you are at a bit of a loss as to what to do, just keep reading, as we've brought together 15 fabulous ideas for your bathroom walls! Friends and family will be convinced that you hired an interior designer, or a bathroom planner, but we can keep a secret, if you can? Let's get your bathroom looking brilliant, without blowing your budget!
A mix of wood paneling and painted plaster will give any bathroom a real heritage look. Keep the colors pastel to stay in-keeping and don't forget to add some pretty antique accessories, such as a big mirror. This could be a great chance to try some up-cycling too!
Wow. Polished concrete, laminate-effect tiles and mosaic tiles all in one room should look a bit much, but you can't say that about this room! Everything looks just right to us! Those laminate-effect tiles are amazing and make a seamless connection between floor and wall.
A two-tone finish is common in bathrooms and this one has to be a favorite! The clean white walls meet with neutral tiles and the effect is gorgeous! Warm enough to not look sterile, but bright enough to have a hygienic, fresh vibe, this is perfection!
If tiles are definitely what you want, you should consider mosaics for all your wet contact areas! Not only do they look beautiful, being that they are small and offer more grout area, you can go wild with the color you choose! This red is bold as brass!
The styling here is incredible! A small room has been made far bigger by effectively turning one wall into more mirror than paint, but coupled with a plain white wall and a tiled feature area, the whole scheme is stunning! We have to say that the black floor really emphasizes the walls too!
Perfectly smooth, white walls and gloss white subway tiles are the perfect pairing, as this bathroom proves beyond any reasonable doubt! Keeping the room fresh, classic and uncluttered, the all white design really works and having contrasting textures instead of colors looks subtle but striking.
Gloss wall panels make such easy work of keeping a bathroom elegant, watertight and chic. These beige ones look wonderful and don't make the room too dark either, but break away from the standard white that so many of us think is mandatory!
White tiles on a bathroom wall may not be a new concept, but how you finish and affix them can be! It's very much the done thing these days to experiment with colored grout, so what was a pain white wall can be a little mire interesting if you use grey or black grout! That's what we see here, as well as some fabulous green painted sections.
Wow! This dramatic wallpaper really shows how far bathroom wall finishes have come! Not only will this have been easy to apply, it will also be washable, as all bathroom wallpapers are! The contrast of matte and gloss is amazing and that pattern is so elegant and full of class!
How bright do you dare to go with your bathroom walls? As bright as the sun maybe? We really love this small but functional water closet that has been given an eye-catching finish and it lends itself to such a wonderful contrasting opportunity, with the black framed mirror. Paint is a classic wall finish and we can see why here!
What a great way to add in some funky wall coverings, without them overshadowing the whole space! The patterned tiles here look great, but in any larger quantity, could have totally shrunk the room. By having a single feature wall and keeping the rest plain white, it looks just right!
This really is an inspired way to make more of a standard shower cubicle. While tiles might not be a new innovation in bathroom design, having them appear to fade out the higher they go is something we haven't seen before! They lovely gray hues add such depth and style.
A bathroom is a functional room, so it makes sense to add practical additions to the walls, but who knew that logical thought processes could result in such modern, gorgeous results? The twin vanity units are a triumph and by choosing black cabinets, the contrast against the white walls is striking. Wow!
This bathroom really couldn't decide on just one wall finish, so it's gone for a few, but it really does work! Niche shelving, pale paint, a heavy drape, large mirror and natural stone mosaic shower tiles all combine to produce this fabulously eclectic and undeniably lovely space! What an inspiration!
We have so much love for this idea! Painting your bathroom walls with chalkboard paint will open up a whole new world of creativity, just imagine how much less boring your visits in here would be if you had some chalk to hand! The constant evolution of this design is fascinating!
