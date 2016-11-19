The many faceted home that shines like a diamond!

Wow! To say that this home wears many faces would be a really dramatic understatement, as not only is this house fully decked out for inside and outside entertaining, it also makes stylish decorating look like the easiest task ever! We think the interior designer in charge here must have been asked to come up with a scheme that would allow for easy family interaction, practical privacy when needed and immense social potential and they have really nailed it! You really won't believe just how much character and personality has been injected here, so enough talking and more looking!