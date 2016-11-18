7 super creative ways to divide your rooms without walls

When bookcases aren't quite handy enough, how about investing in some truly multi-functional furniture to use as a room divide? Here, we see a bespoke set-up that has storage at every turn and even a serving hatch through to the kitchen. Perfect for when you still need to be able to communicate with someone in the next 'room', this style really appeals to us!

Fore more open plan living inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Open floor design ideas for your home!