6 ways to make your living room classic and elegant

Confused about how to design and decorate the living room in your new home? Or maybe you are planning to revamp your old living space to give it a fresh new appeal? Then we suggest that you don’t just consider modern or minimalist decor options. Classic and vintage decor styles are steadily coming back in vogue, and can fill your living room with elegant old world charm and luxury. For instance, a stunning chandelier or an antique couch or exotic wallpaper can lend a lavish and timeless look to your living space. Here we bring you 6 such brilliant ideas which are tailor-made for classic living rooms.

Crystal magic

The glorious crystal chandelier and the slim strips of mirror in between the tall windows lend this living room an opulent touch. Gold touches on the coffee table frame and vintage bureau on the left add to the splendor here, while soft pastel shades make for a cozy atmosphere. The room stays naturally illuminated throughout the day as well.

Beauty of antique furniture

Pick antique furniture like these for your living room, if you want to be transported to bygone days when luxurious living was the norm. Match such furniture with gorgeous chandeliers, old-fashioned sconce lamps, long flowing drapes and beautiful carpets for the perfect classic ambiance.

Bring home a classic couch

A classic couch like the one shown here can steal the show with its velvety finish, tufted back and smooth contours. Glossy leather can also be a good choice for the upholstery of the couch. Make sure that the rest of the decor matches the couch, by using rich colors, subtle dashes of gold, beautiful lights and so on. Wall decor with vintage plates can be a great idea too. this living area was designed by the talented interior architects at Estudio Pantarolli Miranda – Arquitetura, Design E Arte.

Introduce mirrors

A classic living room can appear unusually enticing if you use mirrors for wall decor. These six mirrors in floral frames for instance, add a dash of glamour to the pastel-hued space here. Colorful cushions add liveliness.

Choosing materials and textures

Mix and match different materials like leather, wood, natural or artificial silk, glass and even suede for a bold living room with personality. Note how the gorgeous floral patterns on the carpet and the vibrant cushions add spunk to this space. A touch of gold for the frames of paintings makes for a regal ambiance here.

Beautiful wallpapers

Gorgeous floral wallpapers are making a huge comeback in classic living rooms. Roses particularly, look elegant and quaint, and reminds of French palaces. In this living space, the vintage couch and patterned cushions complement the wallpaper nicely and make the atmosphere refreshing.

So now you know how to go about putting together a classic living room which brims with taste, sophistication, old world charm and personality. For more inspiration, check out another story - Create design marvels in small spaces.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

