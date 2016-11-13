6 ways to make your living room classic and elegant

Gorgeous floral wallpapers are making a huge comeback in classic living rooms. Roses particularly, look elegant and quaint, and reminds of French palaces. In this living space, the vintage couch and patterned cushions complement the wallpaper nicely and make the atmosphere refreshing.

So now you know how to go about putting together a classic living room which brims with taste, sophistication, old world charm and personality.