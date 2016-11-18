Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and inviting family home

Justwords Justwords
Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

We are in the picturesque and culturally rich capital city of Portugal today, and Lisbon has impressed us with its beautiful old world architectures. The apartment we are going to explore is a more modern affair though, with sober and soothing hues, sleek designs, trendy furnishing and cozy textures. The lavish use of white makes this abode look bright, spacious and airy, while vintage touches pop up randomly for a quaint appeal. The decor in every room is simple, minimal yet classy. Credit for this beautiful home goes to the interior architects at Architect Your Home.

Pattern play in the living space

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Living Room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

White, gray and black make for an elegant color palette in the stylish living space. Patterns on the cushions and rug add extra appeal, while an artwork, a chic coffee table, and a vintage trunk combine modernism with old world charm.

Stylish entertainment

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Living Room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The wooden TV console is a classic addition in the living area, with a cane basket adding rustic charm on the right. The black metal chair looks very ultramodern with its plush seat, while bird stickers add spice to the white wall. The wooden floor and doors ensure lots of warmth.

Pristine kitchen

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Kitchen
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Spotless white dominates the kitchen for a clean, pure and minimalist look. Smooth and glossy cabinets offer ample storage, while steel appliances add a hint of glamour. Potted greens lend natural freshness to the space.

Quaint dining

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Kitchen
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

sleek wood and iron dining table and a couple of chic white chairs make for happy mealtimes in this kitchen. A vase of greens add color here, while the cane lampshade makes for a quaint touch.

Elegant simplicity

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Bedroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

This peaceful white bedroom makes use of grey and wooden touches for elegance and warmth. The checked rug adds visual interest, while a potted plant keeps the air fresh. Sun enters the room freely through the pretty latticed window, and the black metal chair lends a smart touch to the space.

Oasis of calm

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Bedroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Plush bedding, bright white walls, neat bedside tables, a sleek study station and a quirky ceiling light make the master bedroom an oasis of relaxation and peace. Bulbs hang on wires from the ceiling for stylish bedtime reading, while an abstract painting and some indoor greens add charm to the cozy space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Simple and smart bathroom

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Bathroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Smooth and shining surfaces, a hint of pale grey, and a minimalist design scheme make this bathroom a truly rejuvenating space. Modish fixtures, a sleek shower enclosure and a lush potted green contribute to the simple appeal here.

Practical elements

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern Bathroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The under-sink wooden shelf is perfect for storing toilet essentials, towels and even laundry. Along with the bamboo ladder which helps in hanging towels, it offers cozy warmth here. The stylish sink, black sconce lamps and wall hooks keep the contemporary spirit alive.

Hope you enjoyed this charming and cozy home tour as much as we did. Here’s another story you might find interesting - A Modern Home with Rustic Charm.

12 ideas to make your bedroom your own
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks