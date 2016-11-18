A beautiful and inviting family home

We are in the picturesque and culturally rich capital city of Portugal today, and Lisbon has impressed us with its beautiful old world architectures. The apartment we are going to explore is a more modern affair though, with sober and soothing hues, sleek designs, trendy furnishing and cozy textures. The lavish use of white makes this abode look bright, spacious and airy, while vintage touches pop up randomly for a quaint appeal. The decor in every room is simple, minimal yet classy. Credit for this beautiful home goes to the interior architects at Architect Your Home.
White, gray and black make for an elegant color palette in the stylish living space. Patterns on the cushions and rug add extra appeal, while an artwork, a chic coffee table, and a vintage trunk combine modernism with old world charm.
The wooden TV console is a classic addition in the living area, with a cane basket adding rustic charm on the right. The black metal chair looks very ultramodern with its plush seat, while bird stickers add spice to the white wall. The wooden floor and doors ensure lots of warmth.
Spotless white dominates the kitchen for a clean, pure and minimalist look. Smooth and glossy cabinets offer ample storage, while steel appliances add a hint of glamour. Potted greens lend natural freshness to the space.
A sleek wood and iron dining table and a couple of chic white chairs make for happy mealtimes in this kitchen. A vase of greens add color here, while the cane lampshade makes for a quaint touch.
This peaceful white bedroom makes use of grey and wooden touches for elegance and warmth. The checked rug adds visual interest, while a potted plant keeps the air fresh. Sun enters the room freely through the pretty latticed window, and the black metal chair lends a smart touch to the space.
Plush bedding, bright white walls, neat bedside tables, a sleek study station and a quirky ceiling light make the master bedroom an oasis of relaxation and peace. Bulbs hang on wires from the ceiling for stylish bedtime reading, while an abstract painting and some indoor greens add charm to the cozy space.
Smooth and shining surfaces, a hint of pale grey, and a minimalist design scheme make this bathroom a truly rejuvenating space. Modish fixtures, a sleek shower enclosure and a lush potted green contribute to the simple appeal here.
The under-sink wooden shelf is perfect for storing toilet essentials, towels and even laundry. Along with the bamboo ladder which helps in hanging towels, it offers cozy warmth here. The stylish sink, black sconce lamps and wall hooks keep the contemporary spirit alive.
Hope you enjoyed this charming and cozy home tour as much as we did. Here’s another story you might find interesting - A Modern Home with Rustic Charm.