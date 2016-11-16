5 mundane bathrooms transform magically!

Dated tiles, old-fashioned sanitary wares, and a clunky washing machine made the bathroom appear cluttered and unappealing before. The wooden ceiling gave it a cramped and gloomy look as well.

But now, white, cream and sandy hues come together to make the bathroom a serene and relaxing place. Sleek designs and fashionable fixtures give it all a contemporary feel, while bright lights and cleverly placed mirrors lend cheerfulness and spaciousness.