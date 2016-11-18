The renovation of a Brooklyn townhouse

The New York state of mind is many things to many people. For some it's grit and the capital of street cool; for many looking to relocate to the rapidly transforming borough of Brooklyn it's all about securing a coveted classic townhouse. The lucky buyers of this dream home put their heart and soul into the extensive renovation project we're about to explore, sourcing and selecting many of the materials used to make the design a reality, making their townhouse an elegant and highly personal home.

To make it all happen, they commissioned Brooklyn-based architectural firm of Ben Herzog Architect, with Heather Mangrum as project manager, and the construction and renovation expertise of Creative Renovations. There was a lot to do to take the plans from blueprint into the real world, but as you can see the effort was well worth it – the results are simply stunning.