6 steps to creating a modern & rustic home

Stone is the star material of this modern-yet-rustic family home dreamed up by the architects at STUDIO PH09. The Arredamento Villa features the sturdy material in many different forms—from stacked stone pillars bordering the veranda, to exposed stone walls in the living room, and also make up the beautiful stone walls forming the garden and entrance way.

The interior walls of this home are made from raw concrete or are painted in blazing white, cupboards are dabbled to look like natural stone. Floorboards are made from a pale colored wood, the gutters and rooftop are painted in a rich burgundy, and there is a central skylight shaped like a cut rock. All of these features complement or exaggerate the rich colors, textures and shape of that primary material—it's all about the stone in this impressively modern home.