6 steps to creating a modern & rustic home

Stone is the star material of this modern-yet-rustic family home dreamed up by the architects at STUDIO PH09. The Arredamento Villa features the sturdy material in many different forms—from stacked stone pillars bordering the veranda, to exposed stone walls in the living room, and also make up the beautiful stone walls forming the garden and entrance way.
The interior walls of this home are made from raw concrete or are painted in blazing white, cupboards are dabbled to look like natural stone. Floorboards are made from a pale colored wood, the gutters and rooftop are painted in a rich burgundy, and there is a central skylight shaped like a cut rock. All of these features complement or exaggerate the rich colors, textures and shape of that primary material—it's all about the stone in this impressively modern home.
Designed quite traditionally, it's the combination of different materials and colors that make this exterior really stand out. Stone pillars, plastered walls, metal roofing, glass details, wooden foundations and concrete steps all work together in a harmony of textures.
There's no denying the effect that deep burgundy has when it's next to pale walls, creamy colored stone and a bright garden. Just sublime!
With stone walls, dark stained wood, natural cotton blinds and wooden sculptural pieces, the living room is peaceful, tranquil and relaxing. The sofa and carpet complement the decor with their muted colors and natural fibers. Any patterns that are included (like the cushion cover) are quiet and gentle. This is one way to bring the outdoors in.
Choosing furniture that is modern, but classic, the architects and designers really push the theme of this house. This dining room integrates perfectly with the rest of the house thanks to the dark wooden table, the rich leather dining chairs, unfussy lights and natural flooring. The palette of cream, beige, mocha and chocolate are exactly right for this elegant room.
The softly curved breakfast bar not only breaks the severity of the proportions of the interior, but also works with the shape of the cylindrical range hood. Kitchen islands and breakfast bars are a great addition to most kitchens, and a great way to structure the space in an interesting way. They also allow the chef to interact with guests, or family members while busy, and not be forced into cooking in a corner.
In this incredibly shaped skylight is where we start to see how the different forms in the house complement those of the stones outside. Reminiscent of a cut rock, this central glass feature of the house is truly stand out, and practical. Because of it's double layer design, it allows light to stream into both levels, lighting up every room.
This is living proof that sometimes, architecture can get really close to the beauty of nature.
Not to interrupt the theme of the house, natural materials also feature in the master bedroom. Two unique lamps built from driftwood sit on either side of the large bed covered in cotton and linen bed covers. Furniture is once again classic and elegant, and colors contrast and complement each other.
As with the exterior, and with the garden, the colored accents in this room are bright and jovial, but not overwhelming. Once again the designers use nature as inspiration to make something truly beautiful and peaceful.