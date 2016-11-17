20 living room ideas to make your guests jealous

A modern living room is the cornerstone of any fashionable home and if you keep meaning to update your space a little, we have all the tips and tricks that you need, right here! Not everyone enjoys giving a room a total overhaul, so if you want to get the interior designer look for less money and significantly less effort, read on and prepare to be amazed at how simple it is to give your living room a modern feel that will have your friends and family turning green with envy!