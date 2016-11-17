Your browser is out-of-date.

20 living room ideas to make your guests jealous

homify Living room
A modern living room is the cornerstone of any fashionable home and if you keep meaning to update your space a little, we have all the tips and tricks that you need, right here! Not everyone enjoys giving a room a total overhaul, so if you want to get the interior designer look for less money and significantly less effort, read on and prepare to be amazed at how simple it is to give your living room a modern feel that will have your friends and family turning green with envy!

1. Use color and texture, together.

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Living room
arQing

E2 LIVING ROOM

arQing
arQing
arQing

You can do this by simply adding some new cushions to a sofa or changing your sofa covers! Simple!

2. Add various types of lighting.

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern Living Room
Luna Homestaging

Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging

Main lights, lamps and candles all work well together or separately, so stock up!

3. Mix and match decor styles together.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have some eclectic tastes, let them out to play! Your boldness will look modern!

4. Paint smaller living rooms white.

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

For a really fresh and modern feel, grab the white paint! It'll only take a day to totally change the space!

5. Maintain a logical layout.

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Living Room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

You need to be able to walk around your living room easily, so look to create logical pathways.

6. Add artwork to liven things up.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Art will never look out of place in a modern living room, so why not get something up on the walls?

7. Try to include some natural wood.

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

A staple classic in all modern living rooms, natural wood adds warmth and character.

8. Throw in a statement object that captures all the attention.

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Living Room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

A fabulous light, a sculpture, some unusual coffee table books. Whatever you choose, really go all out!

9. Play with different textiles.

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

You have so much scope to add modern textiles to a living room, so pick a starting point! Curtains, cushions, rugs and throws are all fabulous ways to express your tastes.

10. If in doubt, stick to neutrals.

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern Living Room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

You can never go wrong with a palette of neutral tones, so if you prefer to play safe, reach for the coffee and cream colors!

11. Keep sofas positioned sociably.

Departamento Quintas del Mar, el interior el interior Modern Living Room Wood White
el interior

el interior
el interior
el interior

Don't make the mistake of overlooking the inherently sociable nature of a living room! Keep sofas all positioned for maximum snuggling and conversation!

12. Be sure about your flooring choice.

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

You really can't go wrong with a natural wood floor and you can kill two tips with one stone! Timeless and yet modern, wood is the ultimate flooring choice.

13. Don't overlook small accessories.

SHOWROOM LUXOREMA, LUXOREMA LUXOREMA Living room
LUXOREMA

LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA

Modern doesn't have to mean minimal, so get some funky little ornaments and accessories out on display!

14. Amplify any natural light sources.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Living room
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

If your living room benefits from a good amount of natural sunlight, don't let it go to waste! Strip back any window dressings and let the light in!

15. Make way for plants.

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Living Room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Big or small, plants will give your living room an instant boost and make it feel far fresher and more modern!

16. Choose something unusual for your walls, if you like.

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern Living Room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

Got eclectic and unusual taste? Express it on your walls! Whether you love a good tapestry or can't live without avant-garde art, your walls are the perfect display area!

17. Pick a bold accent color.

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Living room
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

Don't shy away from using a bright accent color if that's what you want! This is your living room, after all!

18. Or choose a few vibrant accents!

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Living Room Wood-Plastic Composite White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Got a few colors that you love? Use them all! Just keep the main body of the room neutral, to maintain the modern feel and you can add in as many accent shades as you like! 

19. Leave space for stunning rugs.

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern Living Room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

Nothing adds a touch of modern luxury quite like a soft and sumptuous floor rug! You'll never wear slippers again!

20. Make a real feature out of your chimney.

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern Living Room
Prototipo Arquitectos

Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos

If you have a chimney in your living room, think about cladding it in something fabulous to make more of a feature of it! We love this slate effect!

For more modern home styling tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 stone wall tricks that will give your home a modern twist.

Which of these ideas are you going to try out?

