The New York duplex home you'd love to own!

Living in a duplex in New York is a dream for many people, but the owners of today's project made that dream a reality. Scratch that. They hired an incredible interior designer that helped them to make it a super stylish reality!

Boasting an impressive 5920 ft² of space, this upper west side duplex can be found on the 36th and 37th floors of an apartment complex and was totally transformed for a retired couple who had an affinity with Japan and Japanese styling, having worked over there for a number of years. Following Japanese principles of design, the duplex is divided into public and private areas, with the lower level being an open space for dining and socializing, complete with sliding Shoji screens. The private bedroom area is up on the second floor, away from the hustle and bustle of the main living quarters.

We know that you'll love this utterly inspirational home, so let's waste no more time and get in there for a closer look!