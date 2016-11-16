The $25,000 house that makes a big impression!

While the world continues to add more and more people to its population, there will always be a need for reasonably-priced housing, but would you believe us if we told you that you could get a comfortable, gorgeous and incredibly stylish home for a mere $25,000? It seems unlikely, but that's exactly what we are going to show you today and we can't help but think that this project gives hope to people who may have previously thought they would be unable to get on the housing ladder. Let's take a look at what the talented architects in charge of this design have created and marvel at their ingenuity!
Stylish, sleek and modern, this is a home exterior that has a lot to say and none of it refers to how cheap the house itself is! Containing just over 1076 ft² of internal space, this is a stylish yet budget home that has good looks far beyond its price tag. Wow. Just look at the gorgeous windows too!
Enjoying a sunny plot, even the rear of this home isn't a disappointment. We really are loving those full height windows, which offer residents a fabulous vista of the outside and the crisp render against the dark foundation layer really pops!
Zingy, fresh and funky and that's just the interior design choices! This open plan kitchen/dining/living room set-up really makes the most of the interior space and by employing sliding doors, instead of solid walls, to divide the functionalities up, the residents can choose how free-flowing the space is, from day to day! Genius.
Oooh! Just look at that huge wall decal that takes this kitchen from cute to unreal! Adding in a wealth of personality, as well as style and modern touches, the decal is the perfect accompaniment to the vibrant lime green kitchen cabinets! If you thought a cheap home would be boring, small and unattractive, now's the time to eat those words!
The style decor hits just right in this gorgeous home, as this master bedroom aptly demonstrates! A comfortable size and finished with another fabulous wall decal, this house shows you that even on a budget, you can want for nothing. It's so sunny in here too! Just imagine waking up in here each morning!
Bathrooms in smaller homes can be something of a nightmare, unless you get the proportions and priorities right, which, of course, this house has! A dual purpose shower/bath set-up makes for a totally family-friendly bathroom, while the simple and elegant decor really keeps the space feeling fresh, clean and generously sized. Mint green and white might just become our new favorite bathroom color scheme after this!
