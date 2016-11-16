The $25,000 house that makes a big impression!

Bathrooms in smaller homes can be something of a nightmare, unless you get the proportions and priorities right, which, of course, this house has! A dual purpose shower/bath set-up makes for a totally family-friendly bathroom, while the simple and elegant decor really keeps the space feeling fresh, clean and generously sized. Mint green and white might just become our new favorite bathroom color scheme after this!

