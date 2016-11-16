10 ways to make more of a narrow kitchen

This is a great tip, especially if you like a bit of a rustic feel in your kitchen! Rather than trying to house bulky utensils and pans in drawers and cupboards, why not hang them on racks and tension bars? They'll look great and give you back plenty of storage, which you can use to keep the worktops clutter-free! It's a triple win!

