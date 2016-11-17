Your browser is out-of-date.

19 smart tricks that will renew your home on the cheap

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Every so often we all get sick of looking at the same things day after day, time and time again in our homes. But unfortunately we can't always afford to splash out and buy a new piece of furniture, or invest in that amazing piece of art we saw the other day. 

So today we have put together 19 tips of how you can change the look of your home without blowing the budget. You don't have to hire professional decorators or designers to recreate, or to freshen up a room. With some go-get-em attitude and a bit of pre-planning, you can do it all yourself, and best of all: on the cheap! So why not start scrolling and get inspired starting now. 

1. Repaint, reclaim or reuse old furniture to give it new life as something else.

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

2. Grab a brush, some color and masking tape and paint your own feature mural!

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored mondrian,art,modern art,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Mondrian

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

3. Set up a feature installation in your entrance way. Keep it playful and add colorful figurines like these.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. If you have beautiful brickwork behind your cladding, plaster or wallpaper, then strip it back and reveal them.

Shoreditch Project, The Wood Galleries The Wood Galleries Modern Walls and Floors
The Wood Galleries

Shoreditch Project

The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries
The Wood Galleries

Here is another ideabook you will like: 14 spectacular ways to use brick in your home

5. Paint photo frames, or decorate the edges of mirrors to hang as a unique wall installation.

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Modern Walls and Floors
JAMES TATTERSALL

PLAN DESK

JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL
JAMES TATTERSALL

6. Cover a wall with your own customized bookcase and start building a private library.

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern Walls and Floors
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

If you love this idea for your home office or study, then check out these other rooms that have their own beautiful bookcases. 

7. Lay new flooring, or sand back the one you already have. Another option: paint your floor a bright color like canary yellow and you will never feel grumpy!

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes, Floorless Floors Ltd Floorless Floors Ltd Walls
Floorless Floors Ltd

Upmarket St Johns Wood hair salon installs Designer Stripes

Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd
Floorless Floors Ltd

8. Hang new lampshades. Old industrial lights are a great feature to add to any space—be it residential or commercial.

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole homify Living room
homify

Lighting detail by WN Interiors of Poole

homify
homify
homify

Here is another ideabook you will like: 5 extraordinary kitchen tools you need

9. Installing colored lighting can really change the atmosphere of a room. Some lights even have multiple color options for more fun still.

Kensington luxury modern warehouse, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Living room White
Quirke McNamara

Kensington luxury modern warehouse

Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

10. Sew your own pillow cases or cushion covers with brightly colored, or boldly patterned fabric.

Master Bedroom homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Master Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

11. Pick out a color from your furniture and paint a feature wall of the same shade.

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History, Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Living room
Heart Home magazine

A Rented NY Apartment with a Sense of History

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

12. Get creative and construct your own lighting, like this unique tripod and mesh lamp.

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD' it's a light Living room
it&#39;s a light

TALL FLOOR LIGHT 'FREE AS A BIRD'

it's a light
it&#39;s a light
it's a light

13. Pick up some charms, souvenirs or re-purpose old decorations to add around the home.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Another ideabook you will like: 13 design mistakes you need to stop making

14. Buy a new pot plant or simply pick fresh flowers to have in a vase. A bit of greenery instantly updates any room.

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bedroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

15. Try adding some decorative hinges or even changing the doorknobs on your cupboards for a new look.

Rhiannon's House, Nutshell Construction Nutshell Construction Country style bedroom Wood
Nutshell Construction

Rhiannon's House

Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction
Nutshell Construction

16. Get inventive with the way you hang things. Paint old toys and use them as jewelry hooks, or as a coat rack.

A Converted Warehouse in East London , Heart Home magazine Heart Home magazine Industrial style bedroom
Heart Home magazine

A Converted Warehouse in East London

Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine
Heart Home magazine

17. Inexpensive carpets look good both on the floor and on the walls. Or try having decorating both for added impact.

Villa Genève, Peter Kammermann Décorateur Peter Kammermann Décorateur Industrial style bedroom
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur
Peter Kammermann Décorateur

18. Think about the containers and accessories you have around your home. You can easily paint any dull containers, or buy brightly colored ones.

Bathroom by WN Interiors homify Industrial style bathroom
homify

Bathroom by WN Interiors

homify
homify
homify

19. Our favorite tip: buy a fun shower curtain. Remember to pop it in the washing machine frequently to keep it looking bright.

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

And if you loved these tips, then here are eight more to use around the home. They are so simple you will be wondering why you didn't know these before! 

The New York duplex home you'd love to own!
Have you got any of your own inexpensive decorating tips? Share them with us below

