19 smart tricks that will renew your home on the cheap

Every so often we all get sick of looking at the same things day after day, time and time again in our homes. But unfortunately we can't always afford to splash out and buy a new piece of furniture, or invest in that amazing piece of art we saw the other day.

So today we have put together 19 tips of how you can change the look of your home without blowing the budget. You don't have to hire professional decorators or designers to recreate, or to freshen up a room. With some go-get-em attitude and a bit of pre-planning, you can do it all yourself, and best of all: on the cheap! So why not start scrolling and get inspired starting now.