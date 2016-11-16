The flat that reinvented grandma chic

Perfect either for an elderly family member living by themselves, or for a young adult who has just moved out of home for the first time, this one bedroom apartment is cheerful, cozy and requires little maintenance. Decorated with uplifting and colorful pieces of art, modest, but chic furniture and featuring an eye-catching purple kitchen, this is one unique and lovable home.
We like to say that it has reinvented 'grandma chic', meaning it is sensible, practical but stylish. Combining retro details and modern colors, the architects at ERIKA WINTERS DESIGN have really out done themselves. Let's take a look around inside.
This charming apartment is called Sunnynook by name, and judging by this comfy corner sofa, is also Sunnynook by nature. In any one bedroom flat, the positioning of furniture and the layout of the main room is essential to get right, and this is the right way to do it. The large sofa and coffee table create a divide between the living and dining areas.
This circular dining room table is a beautiful piece that is also practical, with one side being able to be collapsed. The walls and curtains are kept white to not overload the small space, and the furniture throughout the apartment are in neutral tones.
A bright painting of Marilyn hanging on the wall and the vases of flowers dotted around the apartment add cheerfulness and color to an otherwise neutral color palette.
When space is limited, it is smarter to have one large sofa for guests, instead of many separate chairs dotted around the room. Condense your seating into a corner sofa like this and you will still have comfort and class.
Painted in a striking eggplant color, the kitchen is a knock out. Even if an apartment is small, you don't have to stick to conventional colors. This granny flat defies expectations and becomes instantly more modern purely because of this use of color choice. The large white ceramic wash basin and hose tap is also a sign of the times. What a way to break the rules!
The winning combo of purple and white is carried through from the kitchen into the living room, and onto the doors of the wardrobe. It's a great way to make sure the interior has cohesion and adds an impressive feature wall to the main area.
Rightly so, the bedroom is as chic, cute and cozy as the rest of the apartment. Floral bed linen is the perfect companion to white net curtains, really making this one an adorably retro bedroom. The walls are again kept white, and the decorations are minimal and dully colored to not be over the top or make this bedroom too fussy, or fuddy-duddy!
Let's not forget that terrace—such a sweet treat to have at the side of the bedroom. Prefect for sunny brunches, or late afternoon tea and cake.
Every single piece of furniture has importance in a home as small as this one, so it pays to buy or invest in some antique bookcases, tables or shelves. Wooden pieces are the easiest to match with colorful walls and, of course, are the best to complement wooden flooring if you are lucky enough to have it.
The modest, classic style bathroom provides everything necessary, and does it with a wink and a smile. Well, we can't help but smile at how wonderful those flowers are. The decor is flawlessly white and unashamedly retro, with the washbasin straight out of the 1950's. Such a delightful little room, and a perfect end to our tour around this apartment that is redefining what a granny flat should look like.
To stay with the theme of retro styling, take a look at these 44 crochet items that will add some old school charm to your place.