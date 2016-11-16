The flat that reinvented grandma chic

Perfect either for an elderly family member living by themselves, or for a young adult who has just moved out of home for the first time, this one bedroom apartment is cheerful, cozy and requires little maintenance. Decorated with uplifting and colorful pieces of art, modest, but chic furniture and featuring an eye-catching purple kitchen, this is one unique and lovable home.

We like to say that it has reinvented 'grandma chic', meaning it is sensible, practical but stylish. Combining retro details and modern colors, the architects at ERIKA WINTERS DESIGN have really out done themselves. Let's take a look around inside.