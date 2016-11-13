A colorful Californian family home

When designing your home, you want to keep everyone happy while still maintaining a beautiful and stylish home. This means making compromises on things such as paint colors, uses for certain rooms, as well as an overall design scheme. But if done carefully, you can incorporate a number of colors and designs into your home all while looking beautiful.

This California home does just that! The eclectic design ranges from oriental arches to modern furniture to a more traditional style. The mix of styles gives the home a lovely character and makes sure that everyone gets a space for themselves. From a bright and cheerful living room to a whimsical play area for the kids, this home is perfect for a family.