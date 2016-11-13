A colorful Californian family home

When designing your home, you want to keep everyone happy while still maintaining a beautiful and stylish home. This means making compromises on things such as paint colors, uses for certain rooms, as well as an overall design scheme. But if done carefully, you can incorporate a number of colors and designs into your home all while looking beautiful.
This California home does just that! The eclectic design ranges from oriental arches to modern furniture to a more traditional style. The mix of styles gives the home a lovely character and makes sure that everyone gets a space for themselves. From a bright and cheerful living room to a whimsical play area for the kids, this home is perfect for a family.
This home does a wonderful job of welcoming guests into the space and greeting them with a warm and cheerful entryway. The oriental arches add an eclectic touch to the space and is made from a rustic wood, which adds a warmer element to the room. The lovely patterned tile in the middle of the platform also plays on the eclectic and oriental style and serves as a focal point for the space. A beautiful round wooden table sits in the middle of the entryway with a beautiful vase of flowers giving the whole space a cozy vibe.
What better way to enjoy a meal than to gaze upon the beautiful outdoors and in this home you can! This beautiful rounded dining area incorporates both a dining table and cozy benches along the window in order to look at the beautiful outdoor scenery. The design for this kitchen dining area follows a more traditional scheme with four ornate dining chairs and a beautiful lacy tablecloth. Gorgeous sheer curtains adorn the windows in this space and allow plenty of light to flow through while also enjoying the landscapes outside. These soft features make the space feel light and has no need for a lot of decoration.
Moving into the living area, the design has changed to a more modern theme. The large L-shaped sofa has quite rigid lines, following the minimalist theme, but remains very cozy and comfortable with an abundance of colorful pillows. A pair of blue, high backed chairs opposite the sofa add color to the room and even more of a modern element. The beautiful art piece draws all the colors of the room together and is the perfect addition to this bright room. It adds character to the room without distracting too much from the overall design of the space.
Upstairs we find a beautiful and luxurious bedroom that can only belong to the loving couple of the home. Deep plums and purples adorn this space and stand out against the white bed and walls. The rich hardwood flooring is designed in a herringbone pattern and has an extra shiny coat of sealant on top making this quite a statement piece in the room. The ornate design and furniture are very different from the other rooms in the house but give this room a touch of elegance which is just what the parents of the home need!
What better way to encourage your kids to create and play than with a beautiful and whimsical play area in the home? This gorgeous space is situated in the basement area and features a super fun slid, adjacent to the stairs, so you can pick your way of reaching this space! The same herringbone pattern from the master bedroom is seen here but is played down to with a fun green rug and throw pillows. The beautiful tree decal on the back wall turns the space into a sort of indoor tree house, inspiring the kids to think outside the box and transport themselves to make believe places.