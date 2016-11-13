A small home full of surprises! (Really!)

This compact city apartment designed by São Paulo based architects MARTINS VALENTE, the design duo have managed to create multiple areas, include a bar space and even conceal a separate office area off the living room.

The aesthetic is inherently Brazilian—flamboyant yet elegant, bold but still timeless, fun but not frivolous and full of personality. Luxurious fabrics, textiles and bold patterns are used throughout the house, but functionality and practicality always remained the focus of this project. Let's take a tour through this incredible property.