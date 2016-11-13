A small home full of surprises! (Really!)

This compact city apartment designed by São Paulo based architects MARTINS VALENTE, the design duo have managed to create multiple areas, include a bar space and even conceal a separate office area off the living room.
The aesthetic is inherently Brazilian—flamboyant yet elegant, bold but still timeless, fun but not frivolous and full of personality. Luxurious fabrics, textiles and bold patterns are used throughout the house, but functionality and practicality always remained the focus of this project. Let's take a tour through this incredible property.
From this angle you can see the living room and the office space that can be revealed and concealed at any time. Fake walls have been built to form a corner section with sliding doors meeting in the middle, shutting it completely off from the main room. This is such a great solution for anyone wanting some privacy in a busy household.
And inside the office space, you are guaranteed peace and quiet. A practical work bench has been installed along one wall, with curtains also blocking out further distractions. Warm lighting and plush carpets ensure it still feels homely and comfortable.
This is where we really start to see the bold style and opulence of this apartment. The wall behind the television features a unique stone texture and pattern; the cabinet is covered with long, low mirrors and a thick luscious carpet lies on the floor. All of these different elements work together because they are all from the same color family.
Using floor to ceiling mirrors is always a great trick for any small space. It especially works well in entrance ways like this. Here, two foldable stools provide a place to put on shoes, or to rest the shopping while on the way in. Practicality and style working in harmony.
If you want to create a separate space for a dining area within a larger room, just place a dark colored carpet on the ground like this one, or paint the surrounding walls a slightly different shade. It will instantly change the atmosphere of the area. Add an interesting table, a few chairs and dramatic lampshade, and you will have created a room within a room.
The kitchen that sits on the side of the living room also feels like it's own separate room, this time because of the change in lighting. Kitchens always need to be brightly lit, to aid with food preparation and it also helps define the different areas. The black and white tiled mosaic adds that bit of boldness that is present throughout the rest of the house.
When not in use, this guest bedroom doubles as a space to relax. It also provides access to the walk in wardrobe. By having foldable furniture in your spare room, like this convertible bed, it makes sure the space stays versatile and multi-purpose.
The master bedroom is a delight for the senses. Rich colors, opulent fabrics, and varying textures makes this room enjoyable to relax in. And the patterned wallpaper is just the right color and intensity—any brighter and it would make sleeping quite difficult!
Wedged in between the living room and the balcony, this bar area is the perfect use of the covered terrace. Featuring a simple bench with bar stools and a tiny kitchenette complete with fridge and espresso machine, it provides the ultimate place to entertain and unwind.
We think it's pretty impressive that this tiny apartment has enough room for a separate office, a guest bedroom AND a bar area. And if they can do it, then so can you! We hope this has inspired you to think differently about using the space in your home, no matter how small.