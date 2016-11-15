Not all innovative architecture projects have to look like glass boxes stacked on top of each other with self cleaning windows. This new family home built by architects ARCHITETTI BAGGIO is a project leaning toward a more traditional style, but is still as modern and innovative as any modern day glass box.

By using tons of natural wood, stone and raw concrete, this suburban home combines rustic styling and materials with modern technologies and comfort. On a superficial level, this home is not overly extravagant, as the architects have favored a more subtle elegance. It doesn't look like a sprawling mansion that costs millions to build, nor does it look like a renovated farmhouse. Sitting somewhere in between the two extremes, this is a sensible, unique house with all the modern fittings and trappings. It is the ideal house for any modern family.