5 ideas for you to copy from this delightful chalet

Off late, architects and designers have been trying out novel & innovative materials to design & furnish homes. The chalet we are going to visit today at homify is one example where mineral in a no-frills format has been made the hero for the floor. Boasting of an amazing architectural design, this contemporary cottage also bears eclectic furniture created from unconventional materials- all in all, a really interesting project to peek into!
Let us have a closer look at this chalet to appreciate the humble earthy touch that adorns the exterior as well as interior of this house in a truly modish way.
What a view! This spectacular house sitting in the mountains bears oodles of absolute charm in its finessed looks. Generous usage of glass & stone has given it a truly stunning facade replete with trendy flavors of stylish humility. The fantastic side entrance with the jazzy inventive lighting presents a really welcoming stance.
Taking a closer look, we can better appreciate the mellow wooden accents adding grace to the frontage. The lavish dose of transparency allows for clear views of the radiant interior as well as convenient panoramic views from the inside. Neat lines offer a striking contrast with the uneven stony edges atop the side entrance, enhancing the visual appeal manifolds. The stone walls lend the exterior a singularity that complements the stunning landscape brilliantly.
This lovely open plan dining room designed in Scandinavian style emanates vibes of simplistic grandeur. Boasting of sturdy mineral floor composed of large sized matte finish tiles, the room has unfussy earthy grace to accompany the sassy modern elements of lighting, furnishing & decor. The dining room has a unique blend of ritzy & uncomplicated to result in a wonderfully balanced roomy space.
Though not a popular choice as a material for dining table, concrete definitely scores big with the one shown here. This bespoke concrete table, entirely custom-made, bears a vitrified authentic raw concrete table-top with dimensions of 118 in by 43 inches and legs made of reclaimed timber. Crafted with sound technology to make it extremely lightweight, this table is a designer marvel from the house of Concrete LCDA.
This bold concrete table gels well with the neutral tones of the open plan dining room; the contrasting colors & distinct texture combo of timber and concrete adding lots of charm to the uncluttered space. The dining chairs don't disappoint either!
The wooden legs of the made-to-order concrete top table bring in a rustic flair balancing the metallic dazzle of the dining chairs to impart an elegant soberness to the dining set. The reclaimed timber from old Canadian barns sings in contemporary tones of style, perfectly harmonizing with the modern elements.
