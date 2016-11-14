12 Luxury bathrooms to inspire your very own

Bathrooms come in all shapes and sizes. They also are inspired by many different styles, eras and aesthetics. Some can be extremely sleek and sophisticated with modern lighting subtly installed around bathtubs or shining out from behind mirrors. Shower cubicles can be expansive, and take up half of a room with tiles covering every surface. Or they can be customized to fit an attic bathroom, and have thick glass walls and round shower trays. Bathtubs can be built into walls, nestled into corners, or freestanding in the middle of a room with elaborate taps and hoses feeding into them.
As wildly different as they can be, all bathrooms should always be a kind of peaceful sanctuary where we can relax and unwind in private. And that's exactly what these 12 bathrooms are. All are projects completed by DEVAL BATHROOMS , bathroom designers based in Cambridgeshire, and all are luxurious, elegant, innovative and finished beautifully. Let's take a look and get inspired!
With it's calming and peaceful colors, this bathroom is the perfect place to spend the end of the day. The subtle grid design on the walls complement the lines of the radiator. And the lights installed in the side of the bathtub add that extra touch of warmth and coziness.
Beautiful wooden floorboards, vintage inspired wallpaper, freestanding washbasin and bathtub. This bathroom has a load of grace, distinguished style and exquisite taste. The wooden chair and Victorian style mirror add to the overall timeless feel of this room. Step in here and you will be transported to another era!
This city bathroom is small, yes, but no elements have been compromised because of that. The shower cubicle is still tall and spacious, and the vanity and wash basin are still both substantially sized. The chocolate brown, mosaic features run vertically up the walls to help draw the eye up and elongate the space.
Carefully renovated to fit with the existing structure, this colonial style bathroom is unique and deluxe. The fireplace was custom built to sit behind the freestanding bathtub allowing for some pretty indulgent bathing. The powder blue vanity and cupboard pay homage to Old English style and the dark blue wall adds drama and contrast to the room.
A color scheme to impress most people, this golden and chocolate colored bathroom is a vision of opulence. The deep brown furniture, honey colored tiles and brass detailing are all tied together with the mosaic features on the walls. This rooms glows!
This is another small and compact bathroom, but one with a unique and modern look thanks to the earthy tones and masculine shapes. The vanity is boldly shaped and it's angular lines are complemented by the chunky tap and sculptural radiator running the height of the room.
The subtle grid design of the tiles and flooring of this bathroom is what ties the whole look together. The inbuilt shelf, the rectangular bathtub, and the block shaped vanity all fit perfectly together and create a futuristic bathroom. As do the inbuilt LED lights on the side of the bathtub and bordering the mirror.
The star of this bathroom is the 'pebble' style free standing bathtub. Positioned beside to the window, and with an impressive tap next to it, this bathtub is perfect to while away the hours in. That tall bathtub tap is complemented by the smaller version sitting on the chocolate colored vanity.
With a unique blend of contemporary and traditional; city and country this bathroom is an instant hit. It's the combination of contrasts that work so well—the fake marble flooring, Victorian style free standing bathtub and matching floating vanities sit next to ultra modern tiling, and the modern shower cubicle. Perfect juxtaposition!
This magnificent bathroom takes the idea of the shower cubicle, and transforms it into something quite breathtaking. The wet area is covered in neutrally colored tiles and features lit-up alcoves in the wall as well as multiple shower heads. The side by side vanities are accompanied by double mirrors with fluorescent lighting behind for a dramatic look at night time.
If you have a pokey space like this attic bathroom, then don't be put off creating your dream space. A bathtub is the perfect thing to fit under a low ceiling, and even a shower can be built around a sloping roof. Add some in-built lighting in the floorboards and your bathroom will be as bright and fresh as this one.
Paying homage to a simple, rural way of living and French Chic style, this bathroom is a real winner. With the reclaimed wooden floorboards, tongue-and-groove wall paneling, free standing bathtub, floating basin, wooden vanity stand and wicker basket, this bathroom harks back to an age where life was simple and pleasure came easy.