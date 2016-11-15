The U-shaped family bungalow that dreams are made of!

We can't get enough of unusual house designs that are clearly in existence to fulfill a very specific client brief, as it always makes us think about who must live in them! While you might think that you've seen all the styles of bungalow that are available, we feel sure that this version is going to surprise you, in a good way! The architects in charge of this build must have been thrilled to have been given such a creative brief, so let's take a look at this magnificent home that is all laid out over a single story!
Perhaps we should call this a J-shaped home, as the proportions of each wing are so wildly different that it makes for a truly eye-catching layout. You find yourself naturally wondering what each section contains and why the dimensions exhibited have been chosen! One thing is for sure though: this is one GORGEOUS home!
Never mind how stunning and unusual the shape of this home is, just look at how well the more sociable aspects of house builds have been tackled here! The clever built-in seating and fire pit set-up make sure that it's not just the inside of this lovely home that offers easy and relaxed get togethers', the garden does too!
If you looked at the dark wood and cream exterior of this home and assumed you were in for a traditional or even slightly old fashioned interior, we bet you're eating your hat now! Bright, contemporary and fun, this lovely living room is everything we'd expect to find in a cutting edge home. Just look at that bright feature wall and the built-in window seat!
We see why the design of this house was so long and lean now, as the interior spaces can simply stretch out into each other in a languid and easy open plan living style! This modern kitchen simply drifts into a dining space, which in turn, leads to other useful areas. There seems to be no effort needed to navigate this fabulously flowing home.
Naturally, you might not want other family members milling past you as you try to eat, so the inclusion of a glass barrier between the main corridor and the dining room itself allows for a less opaque, but still fixed barrier. What a great way to stick with the easy going vibe of an open plan home, while enjoying a little privacy, when needed!
Isn't this bedroom utterly perfect for a teen or older child? With enough room for large furniture and a built in window seat, this is a charming space that offers sanctuary when needed, but always with lashings of natural sunlight thanks to the beautiful feature windows. That triangular one is a real show stopper and makes this house design something truly special.
We are just in love with the gorgeous mezzanine here that opens up a standard playroom into a huge space! What a great way for parents to be able to keep an eye on their little ones as they play, without being too overbearing! All that natural wood really looks amazing too!
We always knew the interior here would be something special; how could it not be, when the exterior is so eye-catching?