The U-shaped family bungalow that dreams are made of!

We are just in love with the gorgeous mezzanine here that opens up a standard playroom into a huge space! What a great way for parents to be able to keep an eye on their little ones as they play, without being too overbearing! All that natural wood really looks amazing too!

We always knew the interior here would be something special; how could it not be, when the exterior is so eye-catching? If you loved this home and fancy taking a look at another beautiful property, just head on over to this Ideabook: Cheap but a beautiful 720 ft² home.