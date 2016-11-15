Your browser is out-of-date.

An ultramodern and elegant Malibu home

Justwords Justwords
Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Malibu, a city in California is globally known as a home to celebrities and it flaunts many beautiful beaches. And we are here today to explore an elegant and ultramodern house, which banks on sober, neutral hues to make a unique style statement. Rendered by the architects at Erika Winters Designs, this luxurious residence celebrates sleek designs, minimalist furnishing and numerous glass windows which allow marvelous views of the nearby beach. Lavish use of natural stones also adds to the charm of this house.

Bright and airy dining

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

White, cream, beige and brown come together to make a stylish statement in the dining space. Large glass windows adorned with chic striped curtains bring in lots of sunlight, while the sleek furnishing adds elegance to the space. The dining area leads to the bar and flows into the lavish living space seamlessly, while creamy white walls lend brightness to the interior.

Chic bar

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

The bar counter is a minimalist affair, with a smooth grayish body and glossy black countertop. Trendy chrome and leather highchairs allow you to laze around, chat, and enjoy cool drinks here. Don’t miss how the staircase on the right twists and turns sensuously, leading you to higher storys.

Sleek and spacious kitchen

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

The minimalist and spacious kitchen comes with an array of glass windows, which lets you admire the blue sea, while you are preparing meals. The U-shaped counter with smooth cabinets offers ample storage space as well as room for prepping.

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Vintage charm

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

The patterns and grains of the natural stone slab behind the washbasin make this bathroom an exotic space. The elegant white counter with gleaming chrome legs adds a vintage touch here though, with the round mirror upping the style quotient.

Sophisticated refreshment

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

The fashionable sink, glossy white cabinet and minimalist fixtures lend oodles of sophistication to this spacious bathroom, along with the ceramic accessories beside the sink. But the curvy shower nook took our breath away with its textured gray wall, which reminds us of porous rocks. What a subtle organic touch for a contemporary space!

Simple but glamorous

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

A sleek storage cabinet, a pair of simple but stylish mirrors, and a trendy shelving unit are the highlights of this modish bathroom. Gray and white join hands to make this room elegant, subtle yet impressive.

Hope you loved exploring this lavish, minimalist and ultramodern Malibu home as much as we did. Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Modern Home with Rustic Charm.

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Malibu Decor, Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design

Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Erika Winters Design
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

