A family home with layers of good design

We are very excited to present yet another astonishing interior design project to you today, one that is certain to win you over. This beautiful home had been decorated by Amanda Pinheiro Design and Interiors, based in Santo André, Brazil. We can see an eclectic mix of design techniques, with furniture, decorations and accessories which come from a wide range of styles. The golden thread throughout the entire space, however, is a sophisticated and contemporary atmosphere that prevails.

As you join us for a tour of this apartment, you will soon see that it is quite modest in dimensions, especially if we think that it is a family home. However, you will surely have no doubt that the interior designers managed to make best use of the space, and that the atmosphere of the home is nothing short of extraordinary. Let's go take a look!