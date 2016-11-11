A family home with layers of good design

We are very excited to present yet another astonishing interior design project to you today, one that is certain to win you over. This beautiful home had been decorated by Amanda Pinheiro Design and Interiors, based in Santo André, Brazil. We can see an eclectic mix of design techniques, with furniture, decorations and accessories which come from a wide range of styles. The golden thread throughout the entire space, however, is a sophisticated and contemporary atmosphere that prevails.
As you join us for a tour of this apartment, you will soon see that it is quite modest in dimensions, especially if we think that it is a family home. However, you will surely have no doubt that the interior designers managed to make best use of the space, and that the atmosphere of the home is nothing short of extraordinary. Let's go take a look!
The first space we are to inspect in this apartment, is that of the dining room. We chose this room as the entry point because it seems to distill the character and style of the entire home. Here we can see very modern elements, some of which are essentially minimalist, while others are more decorative.
In terms of minimalism, the glass dining table and Perspex Ghost Chairs expand the sense of space available in the room, and streamline the furniture in the space. The hardwood floor is a supremely elegant and traditional touch, which is contrasted by the decorative wallpaper and mirrored walls.
On we go to the kitchen area of the home, which we can see here also hosts a small dining space to seat four people. The kitchen in itself is quite small, but the economic use of space ensures that inhabitants still have access to everything they need in the area.
What is notable about this kitchen, is the sleek incorporation of industrial style, such as can be seen with the stove extractor fan and stainless steel blinds, with more organic forms, as we can see in the chairs at the dining table. This combination and contrast creates a dynamic look in the area.
This apartment might be quite small, but it still has space for a home office, and a super functional one at that. Here we can see a small nook in the home, with a shelving system that looks like a puzzle, with the different compartments that fit into one another in a dynamic pattern. This shelving system is not only aesthetically appealing, but also allows for optimization of space with different compartments suited to different items.
Beneath the shelves, we can see a L-shaped desk to fit into the structure and allow for more effective work space. Essentially, a small room is turned into a super-efficient productivity center.
Now, we take a little look into the nursery of the apartment. That's right, this home is the dwelling of a young family, including a tiny inhabitant that deserves a special space. This baby room is light and neutral, creating a calm and clean atmosphere. In addition to the practicality of the space, it also has some personal touches to make it individualistic and warm, such as the canvas print of the little inhabitant on the wall.
Lastly, we take a turn in the family bathroom, which will never be the least. This sleek white bathroom, has it's center in the spectacular shower space we can see here. The spacious, boxed-shape feature is completely coated with small mosaic tiles in blue, white, grays and browns. This collage of tiny tiles creates a pixelated composition that seems like it is constantly in movement. What a visually interesting and dynamic bathroom!
The interior of this apartment certainly stumped us with its modern beauty