9 Economical home pools to beautify your abode

A swimming pool is a great option to bedeck your outdoor spaces—be it your backyard, small patio, cozy terrace or good old garden. Landscape architects swear by pools as a smart way to utilize the exterior space with added functional elegance alongside oodles of aqua allure. Lately, home pools are finding an increasing number of takers among those buying a house or figuring out the design of the desired home spaces to be constructed.
Hop along as homify walks you through 9 economical designs for swimming pools that will add visually appealing utility to your outdoor spaces.
This modern pool located in the garden is apt for a private recreational time with the family. Adjacent to the built up space, the pool is convenient in size to accommodate about 4-6 people and is easy to clean as well. The pool dimensions are good enough for a family of up to 6 members.
Designing a recreational area just outside the home, you can place a small sized pool as depicted in this image. Tiles & stones have been employed to create a cozy lounging area replete with reclining chairs around this little pool ideal for your tots to splash around in. Equipped with requisite fittings, this cute pool could be your sanctum while you enjoy watching your kids or simply spend a quiet time with yourself.
This rectangular pool adjoining the lush greenery and offering nice views is the perfect accompaniment for a snug meal outdoors with the loved ones. This design ropes in the boundary wall & the flanking green relief, protecting against heat and strong wind. The vibrant poolside chairs and inviting waters provide the perfect environs to enjoy a lazy summer afternoon.
In this circle/ rectangular shaped pool design, the rounded area is the shallowest & the best to bask in the sunshine while dipping your feet in the cool water. A perfect rear side pool area, this one provides for ample space to cozy up on the loungers & deckchairs.
The pool design shown here can conveniently play with the space availability; this shape is far more appealing than the usual rectangular option. Located at a height that facilitates panoramic views, this terrace pool contains a volume of water not exceeding 100 feet. Ideal for a children’s pool, it provides comfy lazing options alongside the adjacent elevated dining area.
Notice the shape of the pool? The pool shape & design are very refreshing and beautifully complement the background. The earthy feel in the modish design plan makes the entire set up a very inviting one.
How about this pool having areas with different depths? The one in this photo has separators demarcating different depths of the pool water, and also preventing the water from passing over to another area with a different depth. Gradually increasing the depth from one part to the next, delineated by stone/ concrete separators, facilitates having low depth pool areas for kids as well as for floating without touching the bottom surface.
This south facing private pool furthers the pleasing visual effect of the location. With the walls & lush vegetation protecting it from the inclement weather conditions, this plush pool is a truly graceful addition to the home. Held within a structure made of stones & tiles, the clear blue water of this incredible swimming pool reflects the allure of the serene surroundings.
This minimalist infinity pool, located in the courtyard, boasts of superb architectural effects and rings in an ambiance of snug opulence. The mirror of water looks amazing and adds to the luxurious essence of the house. Integrated with the wood/ floor panels at the same level as the water, this pool is equipped with such cleaning mechanisms that the water is constantly in motion and the dirt is drawn into the channels sans settling at the bottom. Really neat elegance with crystal clear accents, isn’t it?