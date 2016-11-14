9 Economical home pools to beautify your abode

A swimming pool is a great option to bedeck your outdoor spaces—be it your backyard, small patio, cozy terrace or good old garden. Landscape architects swear by pools as a smart way to utilize the exterior space with added functional elegance alongside oodles of aqua allure. Lately, home pools are finding an increasing number of takers among those buying a house or figuring out the design of the desired home spaces to be constructed.

Hop along as homify walks you through 9 economical designs for swimming pools that will add visually appealing utility to your outdoor spaces.