An apartment gets a modern and quirky renovation

Changing interior design styles isn't just for our personal aesthetic tastes. When we undertake any home improvement project, our goal is to change our interiors to match our personalities and to give us the feeling that our homes are really just extensions of ourselves.

Today, we want to show you one such a project–one that has lifted the spirits of the lucky inhabitants. The home we're showing you was fixed up by the interior architects at Maria Helene Torres Architecture and Design and is located in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This renovation shows how to achieve balance with a white interior by using accessories that create different color and texture contrasts. Let's explore together then, shall we?