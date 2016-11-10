An apartment gets a modern and quirky renovation

Changing interior design styles isn't just for our personal aesthetic tastes. When we undertake any home improvement project, our goal is to change our interiors to match our personalities and to give us the feeling that our homes are really just extensions of ourselves.
Today, we want to show you one such a project–one that has lifted the spirits of the lucky inhabitants. The home we're showing you was fixed up by the interior architects at Maria Helene Torres Architecture and Design and is located in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This renovation shows how to achieve balance with a white interior by using accessories that create different color and texture contrasts. Let's explore together then, shall we?
This living room was once a very romantic place with all white furniture, including dining table, and pastel colored walls. However, there was no element to counteract the neutral colors or to warm the environment.
The staircase in the back is outdated and doesn't lend itself to this interior design scheme at all, while the hanging lamp over the dining room table just looks sad and defeated. In addition, although the idea of the entertainment center/bookshelf combo was noble, in practice it only cluttered the room and made it feel too busy. What this space needed was balance and new, unobstructed views…
After the renovation, we can see that this living area is much more modern. The dining table, which was once white, has been replaced by a wooden desk with acrylic legs that give the impression of a mobile, floating table. The striking red lamp above the table contributes warmth to the environment, along with the new wooden tones.
Looking in the background, the staircase was completely modified. The steps were replaced with wood and now we have a tempered glass banister where there was once a metal railing. The busy shelving system we saw before has been taken away in favor of a more open design, which makes this room double in size–visually, that is.
Here's a view of the living room from a different angle. We can see the floating aspect of the dining room table much better from this angle, and we can also appreciate the overall simplicity in design compared to that of the old interior.
We also love the ceiling lights in the living room and how they provide perfect illumination when the sun is away and their linear construction is really quite unique.
Here's a view of the sofa area before the renovation. Although not completely ugly in style, it really does remind us of the kind of thing we'd see in a retirement home–common and bland wall art, white fittings with no personality…
Let's see how these interior architects were able to spice up this section of the home.
Right away, we see a new and interesting character that's been added to the space. This unique wall art, which resembles the silhouette of a mountain range, complements the new sofa and the dangling circular sculpture beside it.
Comfort was added to this space by way of the plush cushions and the new tones make the room much cozier and more inviting.
This nursery has little to nothing to offer us stylistically or in the way of practicality. Yes, you read correctly–this is a nursery.
As part of the renovation process, these residents wanted a little more life in the room where their child would play and sleep, which is, of course, necessary for developing minds. The way this bedroom was transformed will really make your head turn!
There we go! This room is now much better suited for a child! A soft color palette with even softer furnishings make for the comfiest and most welcoming atmosphere. What's more, to support the growing mind of a child, a theme was given to this space: travel.
From this angle, it's not so clear, but let's turn around and see what sorts of things we now have to support and expand the imagination of a child.
And there we have it! This map will help this kid's imagination and knowledge of the world grow and flourish. We even have matching bedding to support this travel theme: a pillow that has a truck with the German flag colors on it, another pillow with the flag of Brazil, and yet another with a cute little suitcase sewn into it.
As we've mentioned before, home renovations aren't just about upping style, but creating a space that fits your personality and individual needs, and this home goes above and beyond those requirements. If you liked this home transformation, perhaps you'll want to renovate your own, but make sure take all aspects into consideration.