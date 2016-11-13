A Zen modern home

Blending different architectural and design styles in a home can be a risky business, unless you have a talented design team in place to perfectly coordinate the effort, which is exactly what the owners of this home were fortunate enough to have! A heady mix of modern, minimalist and traditional motifs, this home is something of an enigma, but it really does work! If you've been delaying a house build because you couldn't settle on one style that you like, come with us now, as we take a look at the perfect blend that could inspire you to think a little more outside the box!
You can't deny that this house has a style and presence, can you? Built with a contemporary shape in mind and finished with a minimalist concrete render and traditional wood cladding, this is a house that deliberately sets out to confuse and disorientate you, in order to gain your appreciation. Well, it has ours!
What's the use in having a staggeringly amazing home facade, if you don't show it off to the maximum? Including flush-fitting spotlights in the overhang here was a touch of genius that really helps this home to shine, whatever time of day it is and we love how the light picks out the warm wood more than the cool concrete!
Naturally, in a house that is designed to leave you catching your breath, ordinary windows were not an option, hence these over sized and minimal additions were chosen. Breaking up the slab of concrete that makes up the lower portion of the facade, these large glazing panels really keep the design feeling modern and not too overbearing.
Ah, what a relief to see that garden landscaping was not overlooked here! So often we see amazing homes that are simply built on a plot that is given little extra thought and it cheapens the entire project! Some simple landscaping, as seen here, really finishes a project perfectly and means that there is nothing to distract from the house itself!
We dare you to try and pinpoint what style of interior this is! It could be modern, but there are retro furniture items. It could be retro, but the open plan scheme is very contemporary. It could even be minimalist, but there is a lot of color, so what is it? As we said before, it's the perfect blend of everything! The vastness of the space is incredible here and makes any scheme possible!
With an open plan scheme in place, naturally, the staircase has become a feature in the main living space and we like that it has been kept simple and clean. A black metal structure, with slim wooden steps, looks perfectly at home here and can blend in or be a standout feature, depending on the surrounding schemes.
Concrete is really taking off in terms of interior design now, and that is what this fireplace does, it adds industrial styling into the mix! Breathtakingly simple in its construction, this modern mantle looks great and helps to draw focus in an otherwise huge room!
We always love to see what style of kitchen accessories these modern homes feature and we are not disappointed in this case! A slim, brushed steel extractor is exactly what we would expect to see in such a clean and fresh space as this one and with a modern glass version of classic subway tiles in place, the whole kitchen feels exceptionally contemporary and kitted out!
Looking at this simple bathroom, we do find ourselves wondering why anyone goes crazy for design in here. Think about it; it's a 100% perfunctory space that needs no extra home comforts, yet there is something overtly stylish about this seemingly blank canvas! With two of everything, usability is key and just a little slice of blue marble here and there, as sink and bath surrounds, is more than enough. Simplicity at its best!
We said that everything in this bathroom was designed for two and the shower is no exception, with two heads and even a handy seat. The level of luxury here is astonishing, but thanks to simple design, it doesn't feel boastful or attention seeking. Now that is clever!
A perfect blend of multiple decorating and architectural styles, we hope this home has inspired you to consider something a little more unique but with a touch of zen for your next project!
