An elegant home to inspire you

Some homes seem to have been designed with so much more than enviable style in mind and that's exactly what we see today with this apartment! Filled to the brim with gorgeous storage, neutral tones and high-end finishes, this home is seriously bringing out the green-eyed monster in us! Take a look for yourself and see if the interior designer has, unwittingly, crafted your perfectly simple home too!
What a joy to see a home that has natural sunlight pouring in! With the neutral color scheme in place, the rays really add a warmth that is hard to beat and amplify the perfect finishing throughout this lovely, modern home! Let's take a look at some of the key rooms!
Making great use of the corner in this bathroom, we think this shower really represents the decorating style as a whole. You'll soon see that any and all available areas have been put to great use and that every room has a wealth of storage too. Speaking of which, we love those deep drawers, under the sink. Imagine how many toiletries you could hide away in there!
Woah! We din't know if we've ever coveted a wardrobe this much before! Just look at all the shelving and perfect hanging rails! You'd have absolutely no excuse for leaving the bedroom untidy if you had this in place, would you? The colors of the wood are perfect and harmonious with the rest of the home too.
We love a household that can appreciate having more than one bathroom. You know it's just such a practical decision! Yet again, the muted, soft tones have been put to good effect here, to create a family bathroom that feels calm and considered. It's great to see the inclusion of a bath, as not everybody likes a shower!
The whole apartment here feels open, free and so naturally welcoming that it makes perfect sense for the kitchen to be a far more open plan affair than in many homes. The use of a semi-room divide, instead of a solid wall, works wonders here and keeps the flowing vibe alive. We love how the space opens up into what could easily be an open living and dining room!
It's no surprise that this kitchen is a pared back and simple installation, as the rest of the house is so unpretentious, it would make little sense to have the kitchen standing out! Kept nice and open through a lack of top cupboards, this happy galley feels well equipped and sociable, just like the rest of the home!
A beautiful, easy-going and relaxed home, we think this apartment really is inspirational in its use of simple motifs and colors, don't you?