Achieving form and flow in a city bungalow

'House in Hamamatsu' is an exceptional private commission by Japan's Kuboe architects. Located in the city of Hamamatsu, giving the project it's matter of fact name, the design is as serene as the beautiful landscape that characterizes Shizuoka Prefecture. From the street, the low-lying bungalow is all humility, yet the design incorporates a courtyard and a treasure trove of clean-lined design ideas.

Let's take a closer look at the private paradise beyond the walls.