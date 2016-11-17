How to build a home extension

This plain but pretty country home is located in the small northeastern French commune of Hagenthal-le-Bas, right at the intersection of the German and Swiss borders. The town is set in a landscape of rolling pasture, streets lined with detached houses just like the one you can see in the first photo below – styled according to local convention – yet it's just half an hour from Basel and the sprawling French-Swiss conurbation surrounding the city.

Given the house's bucolic setting but its commuter-friendly distance to a bustling metropolitan center, the owners knew that though they wanted to inject a little of the modern urban landscape into their home extension, they had to keep the design understated and in context. The results are a fantastic blend of cutting edge contemporary design, natural textures and eye-pleasing – neighbor pacifying! – form.