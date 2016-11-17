A small budget & 700 ft²: get more from your apartment

This Italian apartment is a modest 700 ft² (though magic can happen with less space and homes in worse repair!), consisting of only a living room and open kitchen, a narrow balcony, a bathroom and a bedroom. Nevertheless, the cozy flat manages to pack in a lot of comfort and style, and all on a very tight budget.

It's all down to the ingenious layout of the small space, a modern style sensibility, and clever visual cues and tweaks that give the impression that the small space is much larger than it actually is. When it comes to urban apartment living, cramped reality is a harsh mistress – if you can achieve a sense of roominess and comfort you've won the first battle when it comes to smaller-scale interior design and architecture. Let's take a tour.