A decadent apartment with a view from the top

One of our guilty and not to mention time-consuming pleasures is peeking in glamorous homes. Whether the home has a stunning view or whether it is built with pure luxury in mind, it is always exciting to see what the interior decorators have done. Today we go to a luxury apartment which has all the perks. Not only is the view breathtaking, but the decadence can be readily felt in every room of this absolute gem.
Let's take a look.
Let's take a moment to admire this view from the kitchen. Cooking would never be a chore again with so much to look at! Of course, it would have been an absolute crime to block out the views with an ordinary old back splash! The kitchen is created with a sense of transparency in mind which links the dining room as well as the living room.
A stunning open-plan design with plenty of natural light coming in, it is easy to see why a minimalist choice for the interiors is appropriate to fully take in the sheer grandeur of this space. The room has a welcoming and serene ambiance and the light-colored windows, along with the mirrors throughout, allow light to illuminate the home.
Perfect for those who boast a larger than normal floor plan, this open and airy space is beautifully spacious and wonderfully welcoming with the slimline kitchen and adjacent dining area.
If the natural light wasn't enough, the apartment is also equipped with a stunning array of down-lights which are scattered across the rooms and offer brilliant illumination.
The bathroom is simple yet elegant. The window is its main feature along with the modern bathtub that is positioned to look out of the window at the breathtaking view of the city. It would be an absolute pleasure to enjoy the luxuries of this modern bathroom.
As with the rest of the interior space, the choice of shower screen is simple and transparent. With a preference for the sleek and polished look, the apartment simply glows as it reflects light on its surfaces.
