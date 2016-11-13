Your browser is out-of-date.

An extension of a Brooklyn home

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
Today at homify, we are going to tour a 25 feet wide mansion that recently underwent an addition of two levels. The Brooklyn based architects BEN HERZOG ARCHITECT in conjunction with designer Elizabeth Cooke-King added 2 storys on the rear side of this landmark Brooklyn home.

The expert professionals created a couple of elegant functional spaces to add to the already existing home spaces. A large well lit kitchen was designed on the second level, and the first story came to house a baby room & a lounge-study room to accompany the master bedroom. 

The exterior of the home is magnificent with the dazzling antiquity of brick structure & an attractive front patio that is replete with green relief.

Let us begin our house tour and find out how the new additions enhance the holistic appeal of the existing structure.

Vintage grace for a warm welcome

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
The exterior of the house boasts of vintage brick charm surrounding the windows.  The black rails and panels made from acetylated-wood product resist rot and do away with the need to be painted at frequent intervals.

The front face with a generous dose of greens makes the patio a truly relaxing outdoor space to bask in the warmth of sunshine; the patio leads to the first story through a flight of 15 steps. Stone & bricks dominate in the frontage, with green, black & wood elements.

Beaming with comfy style

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
Pleasing palette and warm sunshine lift this sober lounge, filling it up with a distinct essence of absolute comfort. Don’t miss the charming woody mellowness!

Snug dining

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
Moving inside, the bright dining area has a subtle antique charm with novel accents of modern design. The fireplace mantles replaced with onyx, intricate chandelier, soothing palette & pleasing decor complement the soberness of the wooden furniture.

Trendy and appealing

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
The colonial essence of this living room bearing a sliding door blends in beautifully with the contemporary accents of the furnishings & decor. Note the eclectic sofa with storage solutions and the vibrant hues of the different elements. This living room is a great option for a family meal, a quick snack with the near & dear or simply a cozy chitchat over a cuppa.

Lusciously classic

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
The pleasant lilac hues of this bathroom with the subway style tiles, beige & off-white hints and elegant elements bring a contemporary pop into the classic theme. Every vibe has a welcoming feel in its soothing accents.

Herby warmth for wholesomeness

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
An inspiring kitchen with herbs growing out of tiny holders on the window sill- the herbage exposed to the sunlight adds a fresh & healthy feel. The beautiful kitchen appears striking in its scale and comfy hints. The bright space with the kitchen table matching the countertop, ample storage and appealing wall design bear a suggestion of current grace. The white base wows with its simplicity, as usual!

Touch of conviviality

Brooklyn Heights Addition, Ben Herzog Architect
This baby room with the crib is laden with colorful elements that celebrate innocence. Neutral & light colors with eye catching decor and plenty of natural light add a refreshing touch.

8 fabulous houses smaller than 800 ft²
How did you find this blend of antiquity with modernity? Tell us! 

