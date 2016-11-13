An extension of a Brooklyn home

Today at homify, we are going to tour a 25 feet wide mansion that recently underwent an addition of two levels. The Brooklyn based architects BEN HERZOG ARCHITECT in conjunction with designer Elizabeth Cooke-King added 2 storys on the rear side of this landmark Brooklyn home.

The expert professionals created a couple of elegant functional spaces to add to the already existing home spaces. A large well lit kitchen was designed on the second level, and the first story came to house a baby room & a lounge-study room to accompany the master bedroom.

The exterior of the home is magnificent with the dazzling antiquity of brick structure & an attractive front patio that is replete with green relief.

Let us begin our house tour and find out how the new additions enhance the holistic appeal of the existing structure.