A industrial home full of personality

White and a very pale shade of gray dominate the minimalist but comfy bedroom. The walls have been left practically bare to avoid visual diversions when you are trying to sleep. The bed is a plush affair with a dark headboard equipped with a flexible reading lamp. What an ingenious way of saving space!

Hope you were inspired by this small yet sophisticated apartment, and now know that scanty floor area does not mean a shabby home! Take another tour for more ideas - A Modern Home with Rustic Charm.