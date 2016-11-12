A industrial home full of personality

Stone, paving and concrete professionals from Concrete LCDA teamed up with Rodolphe Parente, a talented architect, to design this Parisian apartment. Panels of Classic Panbeton and Beton Lege were used for cladding walls, ceilings, shelves, kitchen countertop and doors. The flat banks on shades of gray and white, in order to infuse this abode with minimalism and personality. Designs are sleek, modern and fuss-free as well. Come take a look at what else it has to offer.
With a wall-to-wall bookshelf on the left and a compact kitchen on the right, this apartment impresses with its smart planning despite the lack of abundant space. A glass door and window bring in oodles of natural light, while grayish white on the walls, ceiling and shelf contribute to the bright and spacious feel. We love how the dark earthy red floor adds color and shine to the space.
The wall-mounted bookshelf is not a simple, linear affair, as you can make out from the slight angular look towards the end. Accompanied by concealed lighting, this subtly quirky design makes an elegant statement here. The dining furniture is trendy and stylish too, with minimalist frames and fluidic contours.
This compact but cleverly designed kitchen is perfect for one individual or a young couple. Smooth white cabinets take care of storage needs, while a neat countertop with embedded appliances makes for a clutter-free look. Contemporary fixtures add to the convenience of cooking here.
A very slim doorway takes you from the common area into the bedroom of this apartment. As you can see, the dark red floor continues in the sleeping zone as well, while a large window floods the bedroom with abundant sunlight. A sliding door cuts off the bedroom from the common area when privacy is required.
White and a very pale shade of gray dominate the minimalist but comfy bedroom. The walls have been left practically bare to avoid visual diversions when you are trying to sleep. The bed is a plush affair with a dark headboard equipped with a flexible reading lamp. What an ingenious way of saving space!
Hope you were inspired by this small yet sophisticated apartment, and now know that scanty floor area does not mean a shabby home! Take another tour for more ideas - A Modern Home with Rustic Charm.