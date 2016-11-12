A detailed look at what makes this bathroom great

Going into your bathroom should be an experience in which you come out feeling rejuvenated, energized and fresh. It should not be a chore or a routine task that you dread. So, because the bathroom is a room which you visit daily, we thought that we would show you one that is both inspiring and stylish and which feels more like a home wellness spa. Perhaps you can get some ideas on how to make your own bathroom into a comforting and relaxing space.

Come and take a look!