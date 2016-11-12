A detailed look at what makes this bathroom great

Going into your bathroom should be an experience in which you come out feeling rejuvenated, energized and fresh. It should not be a chore or a routine task that you dread. So, because the bathroom is a room which you visit daily, we thought that we would show you one that is both inspiring and stylish and which feels more like a home wellness spa. Perhaps you can get some ideas on how to make your own bathroom into a comforting and relaxing space.
Come and take a look!
Whilst some of us prefer a pristine white bathroom, having a few contrasting hues working alongside one another helps to create a sense of warmth and splendor. As we can see with this elegant design, the bath takes center stage and is glorious in white; whilst the sink, bathing area, walls and the floor are all set out in contrasting colors. We have earthy creams, whites, warm wooden floors and a blue wall. What an interesting room.
The bath is a modern design and has all the comforts of a spa bath. Set in the middle of the room, it offers a sense of balance and grounding. Perfect in white, it stands out as a luxurious centerpiece.
If you wondered where all that natural light was seeping in from, you can now see what a role the large window plays in this spectacular bathroom. Not only do we see the full potential of the space, we also see that it is a room with a view.
The bathing area is enclosed in glass and very well lit. The toilet sits on the other side in its own spot. The room is very well designed with a sense of transparent spaces which make the occupier feel free and unrestricted. This is the kind of feeling that should be felt in any bathroom and it is one that you can also achieve with a simple design and the use of glass for doors.
The sink is comprised of an elegant unit which offers plenty of storage. The mirror reflects natural light coming in, whilst the gentle lighting illuminate the delicate hues in this room. It is truly a space made for a beauty treatment.
The shower area is made from cream-colored granite which immediately makes it stand out from an average bathroom. Easy to clean and practical, the shelves are an excellent addition to house beauty products and bathroom accessories.
If you want more bathroom ideas, we have a collection of 30 modern ideas for your bathroom!