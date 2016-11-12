Your browser is out-of-date.

Ecocentric revamp creates comfy green home

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Stairs
Remodeling a dated residential structure into a desirable abode is an achievement for any architect.  This Mühlheim, Germany home was a similar challenge successfully overcome by the Bochum based master architects. Totally transformed by the architectural design genius of ONE!CONTACT, the 2000 ft² of the living spaces & 1000 ft²of the basement of this 1947 house were converted into a contemporary dwelling dazzling with novel innovation.

Imbibing green elements like a geothermal heat pump, photo-voltaic system, centrally controlled ventilation with heat recovery, & extensive insulation, this green home has been designed on the principle of energy saving. 

Come with homify as we get up, close & personal with it!

Drab, shabby, forsaken

This poor home had been abandoned and was in a truly sorry state of being. But as the experts believe- the more dated & decrepit a building is, greater is its potential to be made into something really great. This very potential was realized by the architect team and their clients; they preconceived the spaces with a modern perspective to give the interior and the exterior a new lease of life. Read on to know what happened next!

Worth a look

Hard to believe? The old shambles have given way to a clean, fresh and pleasing house with red bricks standing out in a white backdrop. Sitting pretty in the midst of visually captivating surroundings of palliative greens, this bright home presents a truly inviting stance of snug charm.

Modish interdependence

Upholding and celebrating the indispensable interdependence of the exterior & interior of a house, the relationship between the design of the inside & outside has been envisaged to create perfect harmony between them. This home has been crafted using smart technology & thoughtful execution to make the most of the picturesque location, allowing the external landscape & interior design of this home to reach an ideal aesthetic balance. Careful consideration of the landscape along with graceful detailing has resulted in a holistic design that simply wins you over.

A spiral wonder

This dramatic stairwell leaves you spell bound as you enter the house. Spiraling down beautifully through the lofty double-height space, the format of this spectacular staircase gracefully offsets the otherwise rectilinear space thereby adding oodles of jazz. The sober gray tones ring in a low-key suggestion of luxury loaded with appealing practicality.

Vibrant grace of simple living

Well lit with added illumination from the stair lobby, the eclectic living room packs an exquisite punch of unfussy elegance. Laden with a welcoming aura, the room boasts of lovely timber floors teamed up with white walls and lots of textural zing. Stylish yet tranquil, the living room has earthy tones in furniture & furnishings appeasing in warm natural shades that bring in a bright conviviality. Note the arresting decor!

Hearty dose of modernity

The modern kitchen wows with contemporary pizzazz. Replete with sophistication, the kitchen possesses wood grain flooring with a matching counter top. Delicate textures dominate but the eye catching element is definitely the dark concrete wall feature offering a striking contrast with the composed white notes. Plenty of storage space with white kitchen cabinets adds ample convenience. Modular furnishings complete the current accents.

D-i-v-i-n-e!

What a bathroom! Opening the door, you simply get soaked in heavenly feel of absolute indulgence—the walls, the lighting, the faucets- WOW! And that shower is a dream come true: if the rain head wasn't enough, there are 2 additional side outlets for that pampering warm shower. ENTICING!!

How have you greened up your snug pad?

