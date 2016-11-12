Ecocentric revamp creates comfy green home

Remodeling a dated residential structure into a desirable abode is an achievement for any architect. This Mühlheim, Germany home was a similar challenge successfully overcome by the Bochum based master architects. Totally transformed by the architectural design genius of ONE!CONTACT, the 2000 ft² of the living spaces & 1000 ft²of the basement of this 1947 house were converted into a contemporary dwelling dazzling with novel innovation.
Imbibing green elements like a geothermal heat pump, photo-voltaic system, centrally controlled ventilation with heat recovery, & extensive insulation, this green home has been designed on the principle of energy saving.
Come with homify as we get up, close & personal with it!
This poor home had been abandoned and was in a truly sorry state of being. But as the experts believe- the more dated & decrepit a building is, greater is its potential to be made into something really great. This very potential was realized by the architect team and their clients; they preconceived the spaces with a modern perspective to give the interior and the exterior a new lease of life. Read on to know what happened next!
Hard to believe? The old shambles have given way to a clean, fresh and pleasing house with red bricks standing out in a white backdrop. Sitting pretty in the midst of visually captivating surroundings of palliative greens, this bright home presents a truly inviting stance of snug charm.
Upholding and celebrating the indispensable interdependence of the exterior & interior of a house, the relationship between the design of the inside & outside has been envisaged to create perfect harmony between them. This home has been crafted using smart technology & thoughtful execution to make the most of the picturesque location, allowing the external landscape & interior design of this home to reach an ideal aesthetic balance. Careful consideration of the landscape along with graceful detailing has resulted in a holistic design that simply wins you over.
This dramatic stairwell leaves you spell bound as you enter the house. Spiraling down beautifully through the lofty double-height space, the format of this spectacular staircase gracefully offsets the otherwise rectilinear space thereby adding oodles of jazz. The sober gray tones ring in a low-key suggestion of luxury loaded with appealing practicality.
Well lit with added illumination from the stair lobby, the eclectic living room packs an exquisite punch of unfussy elegance. Laden with a welcoming aura, the room boasts of lovely timber floors teamed up with white walls and lots of textural zing. Stylish yet tranquil, the living room has earthy tones in furniture & furnishings appeasing in warm natural shades that bring in a bright conviviality. Note the arresting decor!
The modern kitchen wows with contemporary pizzazz. Replete with sophistication, the kitchen possesses wood grain flooring with a matching counter top. Delicate textures dominate but the eye catching element is definitely the dark concrete wall feature offering a striking contrast with the composed white notes. Plenty of storage space with white kitchen cabinets adds ample convenience. Modular furnishings complete the current accents.
What a bathroom! Opening the door, you simply get soaked in heavenly feel of absolute indulgence—the walls, the lighting, the faucets- WOW! And that shower is a dream come true: if the rain head wasn't enough, there are 2 additional side outlets for that pampering warm shower. ENTICING!!