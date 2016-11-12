Ecocentric revamp creates comfy green home

Remodeling a dated residential structure into a desirable abode is an achievement for any architect. This Mühlheim, Germany home was a similar challenge successfully overcome by the Bochum based master architects. Totally transformed by the architectural design genius of ONE!CONTACT, the 2000 ft² of the living spaces & 1000 ft²of the basement of this 1947 house were converted into a contemporary dwelling dazzling with novel innovation.

Imbibing green elements like a geothermal heat pump, photo-voltaic system, centrally controlled ventilation with heat recovery, & extensive insulation, this green home has been designed on the principle of energy saving.

Come with homify as we get up, close & personal with it!