Top 5: From charming small homes to helpful home tips

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
It seems like our American audiences loves seeing ideabooks that lists helpful tips and tricks for the home, either it being mistakes to avoid or suggestions on how to welcome guests. But besides these listings, we also have those who favor the makeover ideabooks, because come on, who doesn't love to see a before and after development? We know we do!  

If you missed any of these articles, here is your chance to see or revisit them. We wanna know your comments. Shall we? 

5. homify list: Small and charming houses, to inspire you to make yours!

This ideabook offered you three examples of small and extremely charming homes. It was all about achieving great things with little money. 

Let them charm the hell out of you, click here.  

4. homify list: 6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room

We really love these ideabooks, they are visually helpful and are always informing us about great tips on avoiding mistakes -which usually means that if you are avoiding a mistake you eventually could be saving money.

If you missed it, check it out here

3. homify before & after: A fabulous family farmhouse transformation

Another popular subject with homify fans are the before and after articles. This week's popular makeover belongs to YNOX Architektura Wnetrz, this Polish home makeover is definitely worth revisiting. 

Check it out here

2. homify list: 10 things people with a clean house always do

Another extremely helpful ideabook for us to read: tips on how to maintain your house clean on a daily basis and not having to spend precious weekend hours on it, a little goes a long way. 

If you missed it, do not worry, just click here.

1. homify list: 14 things that guests hate when they visit your home

And the favorite article chosen by you was: ''14 things that guests hate when they visit your home''. Another fantastic listicle that brings you tips on how to welcome guests into your home. 

Revisit the article and let us know what else you would add on to this list. Click here

Using plants in your home
Did your favorite from the week feature? Let us know your thoughts on these projects in the comments section below.

