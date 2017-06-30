Kitchen islands: 10 amazing ideas

Wood is rarely an element that is used in kitchens other than for cabinets. But why not reconsider this gorgeous element and use it to create a kitchen island? This unique take on the island will be a beautiful addition to those kitchens that want a warmer element rather than cold granite. The wood in this kitchen comes in different varieties and adds complexity to the space while also being distinct in their own ways. The island, in this case, is a rich chocolate brown that stands out very beautifully against the lighter wood seen in the rest of the kitchen. Welcome wood into your kitchen for a unique look!

So many different styles—which one is your favorite?