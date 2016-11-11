A modern dream home

Building your dream home comes with a lot of costs and risks, but seeing your final creation come to life is the best feeling in the world. This incredible modern home is the dream child of Luis Garcia Arquitectura + Diseño located on the coast of Mexico. This two-story home is surrounded by lush and vibrant plants making its white concrete design stand out proudly against its surroundings. This home is about beauty and relaxation from the inside out. From the incredible garden and pool to the relaxing upstairs bathroom, everything about this home will make you happier and more at ease. This tropical home is the stuff dreams are made of so let's take a closer look!
The most noticeable aspect of this house is its modern cubist design that stands out so well against the green landscape. The architectural design of the home makes it a very beautiful and aesthetically pleasing site for the eyes. From the hidden entryway to the second level balcony that looks over the gorgeous front yard, this house has put everything in mind. The dividing walls in between the concrete are a dark stone that adds texture to the home as well as a natural element to the modern design. The simple garden in front is bright green and really stands out against the white of the house.
Around back we find ourselves in, what can only be described as, an oasis. The beautiful blue pool is surrounded by lush plants and flowers, mimicking a five star villa. The pool is surrounded by hardwood flooring that some people may think is a strange choice for a pool area but is absolutely beautiful and continues the natural vibes of the backyard. Off to the left, is a large cascading fountain to add ambiance and waterfall sounds and enhances the relaxation element of the hammocks.
This incredible backyard is even complete with a covered outdoor bar which really adds the cherry on top! This incredible space is the perfect place to host a pool party or enjoy the warm weather. The tiki bar features a lovely stone wall with different funky lamps to light up the bar. The charcoal-colored tile allows the amazing wooden dining tables and benches to stand out in this space and they definitely take center stage. The design has been kept to a minimal but you can see a little stag's head hanging in the middle of the white wall for a bit of decoration. This is the ultimate relaxation station and definitely adds a wow factor to the home.
A key aspect of modern living is maintaining an open floor plan and this house definitely does that! The dining room and living room open up to each other living the space feeling free and open. The large glass doors that cover the entire wall open up to the backyard and pool area giving a nice view from these rooms as well as letting in a lot of natural light into the space. The beautiful dining room is illuminated by a few quirky lamps coming from the ceiling that act as a sort of deconstructed chandelier that lights up the table. The dining room table is big enough to sit a whopping ten people, perfect for dinner parties, and is surrounded by really comfy dining chairs with armrests, not something you see everyday!
This massive kitchen is a room that anyone would die to have! It has an incredible kitchen island which features a great six burner stove and enough room to fit six stools for a little breakfast bar. The windows look out onto the lush gardens and provide a lot of natural light for cooking and the kitchen maintains a sleek and minimal design. There are minimal kitchen appliances on the counters and the big fixtures are all flush with the cabinets on the right to keep a clean look to the space. This kitchen has everything you need to host a wonderful party or to make a lovely dinner for your family!
No home would be complete without a relaxing bathroom, and this home takes it to the next level! The large floating vanity gives the room a sleek and modern look and also has his and hers sinks with quite a lot of space in between. The space looks out onto the lush garden, so you can enjoy the outdoors while getting ready. The long mirror above the sinks reflects the light coming in through the glass doors and the beauty of the bathroom, making the space feel bigger and full of life.