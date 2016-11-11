A modern dream home

Building your dream home comes with a lot of costs and risks, but seeing your final creation come to life is the best feeling in the world. This incredible modern home is the dream child of Luis Garcia Arquitectura + Diseño located on the coast of Mexico. This two-story home is surrounded by lush and vibrant plants making its white concrete design stand out proudly against its surroundings. This home is about beauty and relaxation from the inside out. From the incredible garden and pool to the relaxing upstairs bathroom, everything about this home will make you happier and more at ease. This tropical home is the stuff dreams are made of so let's take a closer look!