A cozy family home built on a small budget

When all is said and done, the bathroom is where people come and relax after a long hard day and this is the perfect bathroom to do it in! While still staying in budget, this home managed to get a beautiful stand alone tub with gorgeous hardwood floors! Having a stand alone tub is a dream for many people and this home shows you that you can have it no matter what budget you're on. The tub is accented by a lovely floating sink vanity that makes the space feel even bigger than it is. The window also allows a lot of natural light to brighten up the space and makes it a great place to relax at the end of the day.