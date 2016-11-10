A cozy family home built on a small budget

Building a home from the ground up is a difficult task and not something that every homeowner has to go through, especially not in the United States. But creating and building your home comes with a great deal of satisfaction and knowing that your home is completely yours and unique, especially if you can do it on a budget. This South African home does just that! This home may look fairly simple from the outside, but once you go inside you will be blown away by how much style and sophistication it has all while sticking to a budget. Let's take a closer look!
From the outside, you would think this home would be quite simple and something that a new couple may build. But it is far from that! The simple curb appeal allows the homeowners to put most of their resources on the interior design of the house, but that doesn't mean it's not stylish! This beautiful two-car garage is fit with a lovely dark paneled door that adds a lot of style to the house without being too ostentatious. The gray concrete is great to ward off heat in the summer and also contrasts nicely with the wooden doors all along the home.
One thing that makes any room or space shine is lighting. It's a great way to highlight certain areas of a space or just to light the way. This home uses carefully places sconces along the exterior of the home to add a lovely, soft glow at night as well as use it to navigate during the dark hours. These lights also illuminate the lovely wrought iron gates that grace the home allowing them to stand out against the gray concrete and give the home a stylish touch. The home feels more cozy and inviting, instantly welcoming people.
The main thing to think about while working on a budget is how to get the most from your resources. If you're thinking about a modern design, it can be achieved fairly easily and without a lot of extra costs. If you need more convincing, just take a look at this kitchen! Choosing sleek and modern cabinets instantly transform your space into an expensive-looking area without needing to spend a lot of money. These rich, dark cabinets come with sleek metal handles and bright white countertops, nothing fancy or out of this world, but all give this space a huge amount of style.
This home took a page out of the small home catalog and opted for an open floor plan! This is perfect to make the space feel bigger and allows you to design your space more freely. This space can be used as a living room and dining room with plenty of extra space to add a home office or even a small space for your hobbies. By keeping it open, rather than blocking into separate zones with walls, the homeowners can switch up their design every few years or even open up the space when they have a lot of guests over for parties. This room hold so much potential!
When all is said and done, the bathroom is where people come and relax after a long hard day and this is the perfect bathroom to do it in! While still staying in budget, this home managed to get a beautiful stand alone tub with gorgeous hardwood floors! Having a stand alone tub is a dream for many people and this home shows you that you can have it no matter what budget you're on. The tub is accented by a lovely floating sink vanity that makes the space feel even bigger than it is. The window also allows a lot of natural light to brighten up the space and makes it a great place to relax at the end of the day.