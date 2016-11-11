10 modern pool designs

When entrusted with outdoor spaces like patios, courtyards, etc., be it fresh construction or remodeling, architects and interior decorators rely largely on greens & pools to lend the space a refreshing feel. For any home, an exterior space is a great addition with lush vegetation & swimming pool.

Installing a pool will enhance your home's coziness quotient and promise a welcoming ambiance for memorable weekends. Also, it could serve as a great backdrop for a barbecue or a leisurely Sunday brunch while enjoying the cool breeze & pleasing environs.

So be it entertaining, sunbathing or simply going for a swim, a home pool is a truly advantageous proposition. Today at homify, let us go through this list of 10 amazing swimming pool models that are replete with contemporary poise in their alluring design… ..