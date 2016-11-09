9 small spaces with big style

Many people struggle with small spaces because they feel there isn't enough room to do what they want and express their sense of style. But since tiny living is on an upwards trend, the amount you can do with a small space isn't what it used to be! Small rooms and homes are a great way to reduce costs while also being creative on how to keep all of your wants and needs in a tiny space. People are always surprised to see how much someone can fit into a tiny space and it always leaves them wondering if they can do the same with their small rooms.

Below are nine rooms that are small but packed with a lot of style and practicality that will inspire you to downsize your home or to make the best of a small situation.