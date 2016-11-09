9 small spaces with big style

Many people struggle with small spaces because they feel there isn't enough room to do what they want and express their sense of style. But since tiny living is on an upwards trend, the amount you can do with a small space isn't what it used to be! Small rooms and homes are a great way to reduce costs while also being creative on how to keep all of your wants and needs in a tiny space. People are always surprised to see how much someone can fit into a tiny space and it always leaves them wondering if they can do the same with their small rooms.
Below are nine rooms that are small but packed with a lot of style and practicality that will inspire you to downsize your home or to make the best of a small situation.
Above, we talked about utilizing the awkward nooks and crannies in your house but you can also create your own to make better use of your space! Large empty walls are boring and can't be used for much other than hanging some decorations, so why not bust it down a bit and create a reading nook? This idea still maintains the structural integrity of the home but utilizes an otherwise empty space. This nook features built-in bookshelves lines with a number of books as well as a cozy reading area with plush pillows and blankets. No matter what your hobbies are you can always incorporate them into a small home!
When you have a small home, there is no space to block off a lot of rooms into separate zones. Keeping an open layout in your home allows the space to flow nicely and make the space feel bigger than it is. This is very common for the kitchen to dining room to living room area, where all of the spaces are great for gathering people and zones aren't needed. These open floor plans also allow you to keep a similar design theme in all of the rooms, reducing the headache of having to come up with a different theme in each space. This idea is also great for those who love to entertain, making it easier for guests to mingle and for you to keep an eye on the party.
When people look at a room, they usually only envision what is in front of them, completely ignoring the space above that is more difficult to reach. But this air space is a great way to add more to a room without a lot of difficulty. You can add a lofted bed or build a little reading nook. This room does it best with a home office below and a later going up to the sleeping area, and the wood paneling all over the room gives it a cohesive style. This idea is also great for people with awkward ceilings, like the one pictured here, because you can work with it rather than against it and create a unique space.
The smaller the space, the more chance there is that there will be nooks and crannies and they will be highlighted because of the tight quarters. Use these to your advantage! Build custom shelving and creative pieces that maximize storage and give your room a unique look that people will envy and praise you for. This bedroom does a great job utilizing awkward wall angles and created this funky bookshelf that is perfect to add character to the room and make use of the strange wall. In the back you can also see another bookshelf that has a built in clock, adding another quirky piece to the room that is also useful.
One of the most classic ways to make a big space feel bigger is approaching it with a minimalist design. This is hard for people who like
stuff but if you really want to downsize then this is perfect for you! Minimalist design is clean and simple and will instantly make a space feel bigger because there is less clutter. Take this seating are, for example, the room features pillows for a seating area and white tiled walls to match. A black subway tile and this funky lamp give the space character without being too distracting. Though this room may be a bit extreme for some, minimalism is a great way to make a small space feel bigger while still having a lot of style.
Small spaces can be difficult to navigate but the key is to make the room work for you! This means being really creative with your design. Take this bathroom which is super long and narrow and you wouldn't think about fitting a shower, let alone one plus a tub. But the designers of this bathroom thought outside the box and gave the homeowner exactly what they wanted! The tub is placed vertically so it makes use of the walls. The shower, which is directly in front of the tub is just a simple shower head that comes out of the wall and doesn't require any shower box, just a drain in the floor. This bathroom has everything you need and more and has been designed so stylishly!
Though no one wants to sound like their mother, keeping a clean and clutter free home is the easiest way to make your space feel a lot bigger. Keeping your space clean of stuff is by far the best way to free up space in your room and display just the essentials. This living room, for example, makes use of this idea and just has the main seating areas with a few pillows and not even a coffee table book! This allows the space to feel more free and focus on the design elements of the room rather than the accessories that people tend to adorn their space with. The balcony overlooking the city is also a
free element that can be showcased with little to no effort at all.
One of the most stressful parts of small living is not having enough room to cook. Sleeping in a small bedroom or sharing the living room with the home office can always be managed but trying to cook a meal for people in a tiny space can be agonizing. So why not focus your energies on making the kitchen bigger than most of the other rooms? This can mean splurging on a kitchen island or creating a U-shaped kitchen that has a lot of counterspace to work on. An electric cooktop is also a great way to create more space in a kitchen. This may seem counter intuitive for tiny living but having a big enough kitchen to get your meals done will save you a lot of stress in the future and it is the heart of the home!
The key to tiny living is to have a lot of hidden storage. But when most people think of storage, they think of clunky containers or a lot of closets and cabinets. Times have changed and so have storage ideas. Rather than making a space feel cramped try thinking outside of the box so see where you can hide your things. This room is a great example, rather than having a traditional bed, you can build a platform for your mattress to rest on while utilizing the empty space underneath for storage. This also works for living rooms that might have a step going to another room. This gives you plenty of space to store your things and a unique way of designing your room.