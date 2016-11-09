The ideal seaside retreat

Here on homify, we appreciate all kinds of houses and living spaces. Whether it be humble cottages, urban apartments, estates in the country, Mountain cottages, or, of course, beautiful oceanside homes. Today, we are focusing on the latter, and bringing you an ideal home by the seaside. This stunning building replaced an old and outdated bungalow which used to stand on this very steep plot. The new design, seen in this ideabook, makes the best use of the difficult terrain and the views of Cape Cornwall in England.
The home looks a lot like a mid-century California beach house. Plenty of glazing, minimalist furniture, and an all white palette create bright spaces. The true protagonist of this whole project, however, is the panoramic view. Combining the chic with the antique, the home has incredible style. We are especially impressed with the mix of Scandinavian and mid-century furniture. As if its beach side location was not enough to make this home exceptional! Let's take a closer look…
The house welcomes guests through a galley to the bright entryway. Bright white walls are accentuated with sophisticated black frames on the windows. Matte grey tiles adorn the gabled roof, which also features a large skylight over the foyer. The home is a mere couple of steps away from the beach. We love the brick walls used in parts of the home. This is a nod to a more traditional home of the past and so blends with its predecessor.
The first space we visit inside the house is the living room. The gabled roof has created beautiful architectural lines for this room and an over sized skylight opens the home to the colors of the sky.
The picturesque window is the room’s focal point and draws attention to the view of the coast. Furniture in this room is kept simple. Open shelves on the wall and features low on the ground are all modern additions. The curved floor lamp, for example, is a very trendy piece. With a view like that outside, we suspect this living room is used only in bad weather!
The living and dining room are connected to one another in an open plan. The Scandinavian-style chairs and stacked firewood make this homey retreat. The home has creamy dove grey floor tiles that complement the crisp white walls. With a high ceiling, this dining area is full of Scandinavian inspiration, from the white dining chairs to the black lamps above. This supreme arrangement is clearly the work of talented interior designers and decorators, favorites here at homify.
Any hope that guests will remember the food is probably lost in this spectacular dining room. The views from the dining room’s bay windows are sure to steal the show. The curvature of this room is a fun departure from the harsh lines and angles of the living room. A simple and elegant table setting is perfect for any occasion. There is no furniture in the way to obstruct the views from the windows. A few stools on the side can be used for latecomers or they could hold a vase of flowers to bring more life into the room. Simply a perfect dining room!
From the back of the house, you can get a sense of the scale of the home. The bottom level is invisible from the front street level of the house. It becomes a hidden and cozy place. The outdoor decks are connected with a spiral staircase, and there is an outdoor dining area on the deck as well as plenty of beach chairs for guests to get some sun.
The brick used in the construction here at the back gives the house character and grounds it firmly to its past. The black framing and glass give it a little industrial flair and updates the home.
The views down here aren’t quite as dramatic as they are on the top floor, but here we find more of a peaceful quality. This little nook is a perfect place for two to enjoy coffee and conversation. We love the mid-century inspired armchairs and simple wire coffee table. There is an ease and openness to the design of the house that is perfectly expressed by this little seating area. Imagine recharging here on a weekend morning. Perfection.
For the last stop of our tour, let's take a look at the foyer from the inside of the home. It’s full of personality and flooded with natural light. The round porthole-style mirror is a playful addition to the room. The windows just above the door are a nice touch. Natural textures from the welcome mat and the wood furniture in the room make this a comfortable and elegant space to greet guests.
We certainly don't think you'd get any better than this for a holiday home, but we do have a lot of contenders here on homify, such as this eco-friendly beach house. Go take a look!