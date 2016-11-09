The ideal seaside retreat

Here on homify, we appreciate all kinds of houses and living spaces. Whether it be humble cottages, urban apartments, estates in the country, Mountain cottages, or, of course, beautiful oceanside homes. Today, we are focusing on the latter, and bringing you an ideal home by the seaside. This stunning building replaced an old and outdated bungalow which used to stand on this very steep plot. The new design, seen in this ideabook, makes the best use of the difficult terrain and the views of Cape Cornwall in England.

The home looks a lot like a mid-century California beach house. Plenty of glazing, minimalist furniture, and an all white palette create bright spaces. The true protagonist of this whole project, however, is the panoramic view. Combining the chic with the antique, the home has incredible style. We are especially impressed with the mix of Scandinavian and mid-century furniture. As if its beach side location was not enough to make this home exceptional! Let's take a closer look…