9 Stunning bathrooms

Make daily rejuvenation a memorable experience, not just a routine task. Your bathroom can be a luxurious and cozy sanctuary where you rediscover positiveness every single day, not just a place for a quick shower.
So check out these 9 inspiring bathrooms from the bathroom designers at Drummonds in London, and find ideas to make your own bathroom a showstopper. Interesting designs, attractive decor accents, stylish fixtures and beautiful colors make each bathroom unique and unbeatable.
Rich wooden frameworks make a stunning entry in this dominantly white master bathroom to keep the originality of the property alive and add warmth. A bespoke glass shower screen with Drummond’s Nene shower promises delightful rejuvenation, while the antique freestanding bath complements the lavish marble floor. The wash basin is from Kinloch and comes with nickel fittings. It goes perfectly with the quaint and picturesque window, while a heated wall-mounted towel rail offers fresh towels all the time.
A customized shower enclosure built for two and a beautiful Spey freestanding bathtub make this bathroom the cynosure of all eyes. The glass enclosure features a pair of elegant nickel Dalby showers with 11 inch roses and hand-shower diverters. The bath has been painted white to complement the marble in the shower space and the walls. The wall-mounted towel rail allows easy access to fresh towels, while the chandelier and flowers add pizzazz here.
The Moroccan Hammam in the Urban Retreat at Harrods features a stylish Dalby shower and a beautiful spout which fills ornately carved buckets at thermostatically controlled temperatures. Luxurious patterns deck the rejuvenating space and the brass fittings here have been given an aged, antique finish. Stone and mosaic tiles have been lavishly used for this unique bathroom designed solely for women, so that they can interact in a culturally rich environment while taking care of themselves.
The master bathroom of this stunning Georgian property was designed as a luxurious space where the family can both relax and interact in a beautiful environment. Two Humber baths stand side by side here, along with freestanding towel rails. The beauty of the gleaming baths has been accentuated by the pretty wallpaper, the flowers and candles, while the WC lends an antique touch to the space. The large mirror makes a glamorous statement, while the window brings in lots of sunlight.
This gorgeously white master bathroom in the Tudor House uses Tay cast iron roll top bath painted in white for a lavish bathing experience. Adequate natural light streams in through the glass windows, while the smooth marble environment gleams elegantly. The towel rails have been fitted conveniently near the tub and have four bars each. Stylish cabinets and drawers offer ample storage in this bathroom, while the WC and shower enjoy glass enclosures.
The distinct style and spirit of Beverly Hills come alive in this magnificent bathroom designed by Deirdre Doherty. The black and white color palette looks dramatic, especially when paired with bold and bright accessories. This space reminds us of the glamour of the Art Deco era, with a luxurious Spey tub, a classic bath mixer, and H-shaped stand in bold chrome. The Syre vanity basin complements the industrial chic ambiance here, which comes through the metal cabinet and the smart wall tiles. The ornately patterned floor tiles are glamorous and invite you to party all night!
This classic yet contemporary bathroom is a truly relaxing space with its bold and vibrant floor tiles, a salmon pink Drummond’s roll top Spey cast iron bath, and rich brass accents. The brass elements are without polish or lacquer and flaunt an exquisite patina. The curved pipe Dalby shower and WC are hidden in a customized enclosure, and are bathed in soothing lights in the evening. The square marble basin and wooden cabinet look extremely modern, with pop-up mixer taps adding vintage charm here.
Drummond’s Usk roll top bath steals the show in this gorgeous Danish bathroom. Crafted from cast iron, it gleams and reflects light elegantly. Other luxurious accessories include nickel Skye taps, tilted mirrors, a glamorous double basin stand, and heated towel rail. The marble used for the basin counter is richly veined and spices up the neat white wall beautifully. The vintage wooden bureau lend warmth and solidity to the space.
This ravishingly beautiful family bathroom has been inspired by the blues and greens of the Mediterranean, and is spacious enough for everyone in the house. The walk-in shower comes with a stylish Dalby shower, curved pipe and 11 inch rose with nickel finish. The opulent and gleaming Tay bathtub stands against a wall adorned with a massive antique mirror, the latter helping the bathroom to look more expansive and bright. The high level WC and other accessories lend exclusive touches here, while the Atlantic Grey marble holding the double Crake basin contrasts the Mediterranean tiles nicely.
