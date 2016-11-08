An incredibly gorgeous mansion

The French countryside is something that many people can only dream of or see in movies. The rolling green hills, the endless vineyards, and the little homes that dot the landscape, everything about this idyllic country makes people drool. This home located in the French country is modeled after the Tuscan homes that you would find in Italy, very rustic and beautiful. The stone exterior gives way into a warm and wooden interior, all natural materials that blend into the surrounding nature. This large home is the perfect country getaway for a family ready to spend long, relaxing days by the pool and enjoying each other's company. This French home also beautifully marries rustic design with modern elements sprinkled around to create a breathtaking home that anyone would love to live in!
Everything about this home is breathtaking. From the rolling green hills, to the mountains in the background, and the wide open spaces that provide so much privacy from prying eyes. This rustic stone home is built in a fairy tale location and it's beauty only emphasizes that. This country mansion features a stone exterior that wraps the entire home, something that you don't see too often anymore, and gives it a very rustic look. The terracotta roof tiles are very common in this type of architecture and this environment and only adds to the rustic atmosphere.
From the back of the home you can see even more of this amazing mansion and it surprises you at every angle. The multi-leveled home is very wide and seems to have an endless amount of rooms inside the house. Right in the back you can also see a large guest home that looks big enough to fit another family! The long and narrow pool is an amazing addition to this mansion and allows for relaxation or a bit of exercise. The rest of the backyard features incredible areas to entertain guests as well as gander out onto the beautiful landscapes that surround this incredible home.
Around the side of the home there is a rather large outdoor seating area that is blessed with a wood fireplace, perfect to warm up on those chilly nights. The rustic space features wooden beams above and a reclaimed wood coffee table, great to entertain a few guests. The cozy and colorful cushions and pillows stand out against the neutrals of the wood and stone and add a vibrant touch to this outdoor space. Old farm tools adorn the walls of this outdoor living room and give the room the country vibe it is aiming for.
Though the home has a rustic design, all of the modern necessities can be found inside. This kitchen, for example, features all stainless steel countertops and island, great for a stark contrast against the stone wall and tile flooring. Scalloped ceilings give the space more dimension as well as a unique element not found in most homes. The stainless steel counters and appliances are great for keeping up to date as well as being very stylish. The accessories in this kitchen follow a neutral theme, mostly black and white, but with a few red pieces strewn here and there adding a nice pop of color to the space.
This living room is the perfect example of elegantly mixing a rustic theme with modern design. The living room features modern artwork and a black and white patterned rug with wooden beamed ceilings and a brick archway. The low furniture in the room, including the coffee table and couch, give the room a modern look but also make the room seem more comfortable and casual. Lots of pillows and blankets adorn the chairs and make this a place where people can relax and enjoy a good conversation.
The modern meets rustic vibe is also continued upstairs in the bedroom but in a much more subtle way. The wood beamed ceilings have been roughly painted over in white to match the rest of the decor of the room, leaving the rustic look but with a lighter touch. The stone walls have been partly covered with white concrete to give a cleaner look to the room and allow the natural light coming from the large windows to bounce around and brighten the space. A fun wicker swing hangs in the corner and plays off the wooden platform which the bed rests on, both adding a warm touch to the space.
This incredible bathroom is what dreams are made of! A stunning stand alone tub can be seen in the middle of this bathroom, made from a metal exterior and white ceramic interior. The metal element is also seen in the faucet for the tub as well as the towel rack that is made from vintage pipes. The gate to this bathroom is a beautiful wrought iron design and plays off the metal in the rest of the room. Large charcoal tiles adorn the floor of the bathroom and stand out as the sole natural element in this metal bathroom. Natural light graces the space through the large window and creates an amazing space to relax after a long day.
No French country mansion is complete without an enormous wine cellar, and that's exactly what this home comes with! The beautiful rustic cellar features rows upon rows of delicious French wine ready to be served at any dinner or special occasion. Rustic wine barrels and old wooden cabinets adorn the space, giving it an eclectic look while old vintage desk lamps light up the dark space. The same rustic tile that we saw in the kitchen can also be seen down here, completing the rustic look of this amazing addition to the home.