An incredibly gorgeous mansion

The French countryside is something that many people can only dream of or see in movies. The rolling green hills, the endless vineyards, and the little homes that dot the landscape, everything about this idyllic country makes people drool. This home located in the French country is modeled after the Tuscan homes that you would find in Italy, very rustic and beautiful. The stone exterior gives way into a warm and wooden interior, all natural materials that blend into the surrounding nature. This large home is the perfect country getaway for a family ready to spend long, relaxing days by the pool and enjoying each other's company. This French home also beautifully marries rustic design with modern elements sprinkled around to create a breathtaking home that anyone would love to live in!