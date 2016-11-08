Your browser is out-of-date.

44 crochet and crochet-inspired items for your home!

Crochet round pouf, footstool, knitted ottoman, table model LONDON, RENATA NEKRASZ art & design RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Living roomStools & chairs
Crochet might once have been a pastime for older people, but it is exploding into the interior design world right now! Don't worry if you're not an expert with wool though, as there are some amazing items that you can simply buy to put in your home, to stay in touch with this rustic trend! Interior designers everywhere are putting embroidery motifs into their projects, to great effect, so if you have a living room that could use some cute cushions or a nursery that yearns for a little yarn, this is the article for you! Read on to see our top crochet and crochet-inspired items!

1. Throw pillows.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik BedroomAccessories & decoration
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

2. Furniture applique.

CROCHET By Boca do Lobo, Be-Luxus Be-Luxus BedroomAccessories & decoration
Be-Luxus

Be-Luxus
Be-Luxus
Be-Luxus

3. Scatter cushions.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik HouseholdAccessories & decoration Hemp/Jute Orange
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

4. Cut-out coffee tables.

Design Concept, Design + Concept Design + Concept Living roomSide tables & trays
Design + Concept

Design + Concept
Design + Concept
Design + Concept

5. Bed throws.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik BedroomTextiles Flax/Linen Grey
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

6. Patterned wallpaper.

Detalles Inesperados, Küpu Muebles Inesperados Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

7. Lamp covers.

Lampe dentelle, Terrélie Terrélie HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Terrélie

Terrélie
Terrélie
Terrélie

8. Table lamp shades.

Crochet, Valditaro Valditaro Living roomLighting Solid Wood Wood effect
Valditaro

Valditaro
Valditaro
Valditaro

9. Makeup bags.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik BathroomTextiles & accessories Flax/Linen Blue
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

10. Food covers.

Picnic Crochet Food Cover Dotcomgiftshop KitchenAccessories & textiles
Dotcomgiftshop

Picnic Crochet Food Cover

Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop
Dotcomgiftshop

11. Punched magazine racks.

Detalles Inesperados, Küpu Muebles Inesperados Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

12. Personalized toys.

Passion tricot..., Handmade of Passion Handmade of Passion HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored
Handmade of Passion

Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion

13. Printed storage boxes.

Detalles Inesperados, Küpu Muebles Inesperados Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados
Küpu Muebles Inesperados

14. Reusable shopping totes.

Passion tricot..., Handmade of Passion Handmade of Passion Dressing roomAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored
Handmade of Passion

Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion

15. Changing table organizers.

Panier de rangement en trapilho pour chambre de bébé, grand panier de rangement pour enfant, panier au crochet, cadeau naissance, SONIA MAGALHAES SONIA MAGALHAES Nursery/kid's roomStorage Cotton White
SONIA MAGALHAES

SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES

16. Kids' room rugs.

Décorations et rangements pour chambre d'enfants, SONIA MAGALHAES SONIA MAGALHAES Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Pink
SONIA MAGALHAES

SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES

17. Small beanbag covers.

Décorations et rangements pour chambre d'enfants, SONIA MAGALHAES SONIA MAGALHAES Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Grey
SONIA MAGALHAES

SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES
SONIA MAGALHAES

18. Pretty dreamcatchers.

Attrape-rêves amérindien, napperon crochet, plumes de faisan, style bohème-chic, SARAYANA SARAYANA HouseholdAccessories & decoration Feathers Beige
SARAYANA

SARAYANA
SARAYANA
SARAYANA

19. Bedroom rugs.

Tapis KOTHAR à franges / Fabriqué au crochet avec du coton recyclé, Cactus and Needle Cactus and Needle Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs Cotton Black
Cactus and Needle

Cactus and Needle
Cactus and Needle
Cactus and Needle

20. Fun garlands.

Passion tricot..., Handmade of Passion Handmade of Passion Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wool Multicolored
Handmade of Passion

Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion
Handmade of Passion

21. Living room pouffes.

Crochet pouf, knitted ottoman, model LONDON 80cm material silk PP color 12 RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Living roomStools & chairs
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design

Crochet pouf, knitted ottoman, model LONDON 80cm material silk PP color 12

RENATA NEKRASZ art & design
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design
RENATA NEKRASZ art & design

22. Unique floor mats.

Crochet rug, crochet carpet, round rug, knitted carpet, knitted rug, various colors model LILLE, color 13 RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design

Crochet rug, crochet carpet, round rug, knitted carpet, knitted rug, various colors model LILLE, color 13

RENATA NEKRASZ art & design
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design
RENATA NEKRASZ art & design

23. Squat footstools.

Crochet pouf, knitted ottoman, model PARIS RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Living roomSofas & armchairs
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design

Crochet pouf, knitted ottoman, model PARIS

RENATA NEKRASZ art & design
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design
RENATA NEKRASZ art & design

24. Cute egg cup cozies.

homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wool Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. Mug cozies.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wool Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

26. Coffee table rugs.

Handmade crochet rug, crochet carpet, round rug, knitted carpet, knitted rug, model COPENHAGEN. material cotton, color 21 RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design

Handmade crochet rug, crochet carpet, round rug, knitted carpet, knitted rug, model COPENHAGEN. material cotton, color 21

RENATA NEKRASZ art & design
RENATA NEKRASZ art &amp; design
RENATA NEKRASZ art & design

27. Seat cushions.

Hand Crocheted Cushion Covers, The Knotty Home The Knotty Home Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Yellow
The Knotty Home

The Knotty Home
The Knotty Home
The Knotty Home

28. Festive decorations.

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles Wool Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Sofa blankets.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik BedroomTextiles Textile Black
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

30. Statement light shades.

cloche au crochet, ale casanovas ale casanovas HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ale casanovas

ale casanovas
ale casanovas
ale casanovas

31. Spare room bed cushions.

Hand Crocheted Cushion Covers, The Knotty Home The Knotty Home Living roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Multicolored
The Knotty Home

The Knotty Home
The Knotty Home
The Knotty Home

32. Urn covers.

Urne, CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native ArtworkPictures & paintings
CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native

CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native
CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native
CPIFAC Atelier Al Terre Native

33. Lamp base covers.

Lampe en crochet, Repère des belettes Repère des belettes
Repère des belettes

Repère des belettes
Repère des belettes
Repère des belettes

34. Wall decorations.

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Walls Green
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO
MON OEIL DANS LA DECO

35. Pet beds.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Kitchen stool toppers.

Le tabouret, L'Hirondelle L'Hirondelle HouseholdAccessories & decoration
L&#39;Hirondelle

L'Hirondelle
L&#39;Hirondelle
L'Hirondelle

37. Edging trim for planners.

Calendrier pour enfant, La chambre de Nono et Rafy La chambre de Nono et Rafy Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Cotton Red
La chambre de Nono et Rafy

La chambre de Nono et Rafy
La chambre de Nono et Rafy
La chambre de Nono et Rafy

38. Toiletry bags.

collection so fabric : le crochet, la p'tite fabrik la p'tite fabrik BathroomTextiles & accessories Flax/Linen
la p&#39;tite fabrik

la p'tite fabrik
la p&#39;tite fabrik
la p'tite fabrik

39. Table linens.

nAPPE ET VIS 0 VIS, Amandine de Brévelay créations Amandine de Brévelay créations BedroomBeds & headboards
Amandine de Brévelay créations

Amandine de Brévelay créations
Amandine de Brévelay créations
Amandine de Brévelay créations

40. Anti-glare covers.

Gamme Chromatique, faustine - couleurs maille design faustine - couleurs maille design BedroomAccessories & decoration
faustine—couleurs maille design

faustine - couleurs maille design
faustine—couleurs maille design
faustine - couleurs maille design

41. Nursery accessories.

Babybox Hérisson, C Bien Fée C Bien Fée Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
C Bien Fée

C Bien Fée
C Bien Fée
C Bien Fée

42. Cot mobiles.

★ Les Hochets et autres Doudous ★, Little Curiosité Little Curiosité Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Wool Purple/Violet
Little Curiosité

Little Curiosité
Little Curiosité
Little Curiosité

43. Framed wall art.

Escarpin de décoration brodé., Valérie Hacquin Créations Valérie Hacquin Créations Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Valérie Hacquin Créations

Valérie Hacquin Créations
Valérie Hacquin Créations
Valérie Hacquin Créations

44. Cushion appliques.

Arpillera con apliques., Lola Eme Deco Lola Eme Deco HouseholdAccessories & decoration Hemp/Jute
Lola Eme Deco

Lola Eme Deco
Lola Eme Deco
Lola Eme Deco

If these ideas got you in the mood to take on a craft project, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Smart & Easy DIY ideas that will transform your home.

