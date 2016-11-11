The home that has it all

Classic decor never gets old, but instead, the concepts are modernized and adapted to changing times without losing their essence. A classic style always seeks to create a balanced environment without excessive colors. It is discreet, formal and elegant which makes a home the epitome of style.
This is exactly the case with this beachfront villa that we are about to show you. It has been equipped with style by interior decorators of Tatiana Doria, Diseno de interiores: Interior Design located in La Gomera, Spain. The house was decorated in a simple but classic style. With a preference for gentle decor, the house is an absolute pleasure to look at.
Let's take a look.
If there are two colors that go well together, they are black and white because they suit just about any style and promise a classic look. Here white is the main color and it creates a bright and pleasant space. The wooden furnishings are mainly black and offer a nice dose of sophistication and elegance.
But besides the colors, if we look closely at the decor we can see that the room is composed of a large sofa and two chairs which are modern, clean and beautifully upholstered. The addition of the black lamp and the golden colored curtains make the room look regal.
We snuck into one of the bedrooms of the house. The role of textiles such as natural shades and a touch of silver give a touch of class to the room which follows the color palette used in the living room. To break the rule of straight lines, we found two mirrors which encompassed a floral design and which hang above the nightstands. It is details like these that create a gentle balance.
To give character to a space, we must pay appropriate attention to the decorative details. Choosing the right details is vital when creating a balanced ambiance. Here we can see that the mix of the vintage clock with the intricate details of the wooden box is perfect for this kind of house in which the classic meets modern design.
The bathroom sinks are made out of cream-colored granite and with the wall tiles to match, the room is welcoming and bright. With plenty of natural light seeping in, you immediately feel the breeze from the sea coming in.
This is the sea breeze we were talking about. As you come out onto the balcony, the house offers superb views of the sea. Beautiful terracotta tiles on the floor, accompanied by a large classic outdoor seating, there is a lot to enjoy on this heavenly island!
And if it wasn't enough to have breathtaking views, the house also has a pool area to make you feel completely spoiled. Again, the designers had a preference for black and white decor blending with the warmth of terracotta—the large outdoor area makes you feel like you can really sit back and relax.
If you love waterside homes, you will adore this breathtaking home with a view to die for!