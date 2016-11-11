The home that has it all

Classic decor never gets old, but instead, the concepts are modernized and adapted to changing times without losing their essence. A classic style always seeks to create a balanced environment without excessive colors. It is discreet, formal and elegant which makes a home the epitome of style.

This is exactly the case with this beachfront villa that we are about to show you. It has been equipped with style by interior decorators of Tatiana Doria, Diseno de interiores: Interior Design located in La Gomera, Spain. The house was decorated in a simple but classic style. With a preference for gentle decor, the house is an absolute pleasure to look at.

Let's take a look.