A stylish home: elegant in gray

An elegant home is one that brings together neat lines and lavish elements to create a scene that tells an eloquent tale. This residence designed by Kreative House – a team of architects in Hyderabad, India – is a simple canvas that possesses the very qualities of a home with plenty of style. The home is a vision in gleaming gray with touches of luxury and a strong classical character.
Read on to explore more!
The dining area of this residence is is stone and marble. The granite glistens stylishly under the well-appointed lighting that flanks the ceiling to cast a glow over the entire area. Upholstered chairs in a steel frame make for a solid yet elegant look.
The kitchen sits to one side, with overhead lamps at varying heights hanging over the island. The open kitchen has a bank of appliances in shining white and chrome, while glass and wood come together to create a sophisticated space.
As we go into the lobby, our breath is taken away by the beauty of the space. Glass and stone are used throughout and create a lavish effect while white marble adorns the floors. The space is large and uncluttered with classic furniture and elegant drapes. There is also a sandy-colored golden wall which accentuates the opulence of the space while the stenciled ceiling takes your eye upwards to admire the height of the room.
The open-plan layout is stunning as the kitchen, hallway and dining room all merge into one elegant space. The staircase is placed on the opposite wall and stand grand and dignified. It is made out of glass and wood which makes it solid and grounding. The clean lines and the fuss-free look blends in very well with the overall elegance of the home.
Once you reach the top of the stairs, you are invited to gaze at the amazing view. The luxurious architecture which accompanies the rooms at the top offer a grand spectrum of elegance which makes you feel like you are walking in the clouds.
The recessed niches in the ceiling make an appearance and visually lift the space to heights of dramatic design. White walls and a prismatic play of natural light on them create a stunning effect. A potted plant to the side with its wide leaves adds a natural touch to the space.
