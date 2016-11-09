Your browser is out-of-date.

6 charming L-shaped kitchens perfect for small homes

If you think that L-shaped kitchens can appear cramped, then think again. We will show you 6 amazing L-shaped kitchens that are small but certainly not cramped. They offer plenty of room to move and lots of inspiring ways to store your kitchen goods. In addition to the sensational colors and charming materials, we will show you how to get creative with the decor so that you can quickly and easily create a stylish and cozy kitchen for yourself. 

These 6 ideas are sure to inspire you!

1. Chic and glossy

We all know that the kitchen is the heart of a home and it is the space where you prepare your favorite meals and invite your friends and family to share the joy of cooking. This modern kitchen may be small in size, but it makes up for it in fabulous style! The use of glossy cabinet doors, sleek counter tops and an all-white design, along with perfect lighting adds just the perfect ambiance to inspire you to cook. The superb blue back splash creates an interesting effect that is unique yet vibrant. 

2. Smart and practical

Modern appliances are perfectly housed in this all-white unit, allowing plenty of work space on top. This kitchen has everything you need in the one spot and offers a smart and practical open-plan area in which everything has its place. 

3.City living

With the interior designers opting for brick-like wall tiles to enhance the industrial style—this city kitchen is compact in size and cozy. Whilst there isn't enough space for a dining table, the white cabinets and wooden counter tops add plenty of style which makes you forget about space. With a view like this and plenty of natural light, the kitchen is an absolute charm. 

4. Sleek Scandinavian

Choosing all-white kitchen decor makes the kitchen look clean and uncluttered. This Scandinavian-inspired kitchen includes a simple dining area too, perfect for those quick meals before heading off to work. It is well-lit and comfortable in every aspect.

5. Rustic inspiration

For those of you who love rustic-style kitchens you will love one. Offering plenty of warmth from the color of the floor to the decor that reflects the simple things in life—this kitchen also has an easily accessible terrace with plenty of fresh air and al fresco dining. 

If you want to see more rustic kitchens, take a look at these kitchens which are infused with charm and splendor. 

6. Cute and cozy

Let's take minute to admire this cozy and cute pastel kitchen! The choice of lavender as a feature color has an enchanting effect, and although the work space is minimal and the cabinets compact, this kitchen is utterly adorable.

20 color ideas for your dream kitchen
Do you have an L-shaped kitchen? What do you like about it?

