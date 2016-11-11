10 bathroom makeovers that will inspire your own!

In the interests of full disclosure, we should tell you that horrific bathrooms really scare us! So often dirty, depressing and downright spooky looking, old fashioned bathing spaces give us the creeps, but we are going to put our fears aside today and show you how some truly ghastly rooms have been renovated to become dreamy home spas! The bathroom designers in charge of these projects really had their work cut out for them, but they have managed the impossible and created such stunning spaces that we wonder how long the bathroom queues are in the morning, in each of these houses!
Come with us now and marvel at the gross to gorgeous makeovers!
Avocado green and brown are two colors that definitely DO NOT belong together! Add in a cork floor and the nightmare is complete!
What a difference a little minimalism makes! Fresh and uncluttered, the room actually looks bigger too!
Old and manky fixtures, dirty grout and exposed screw-heads all look awful here and we really hope those are butterfly decals and not just dead bugs on the wall! Bleurgh!
A modern shower enclosure has really done a lot for this bathroom! Hidden plumbing, sleek tiles and bright lighting all do their part too and erase the horror of what was here before!
OK, well here is a bathroom that doesn't utterly horrify us! It's a little outdated, sure, but the layout works fairly well and the suite items look nice and modern. There's just something stopping this from being a beautiful space…
Ahhh, the room just needed an injection of gorgeous color and what an inspired choice it was to go with periwinkle blue! Beautiful, fresh and modern, a funky ceiling has worked a miracle, as has the matching shelf interior and a few blue accessories. It looks so different now!
Wow. Red tiles everywhere was a style gamble that really didn't pay off AT ALL! The room feels like a murder scene from a horror film, but thankfully, a brown and cream design has replaced it now. It's not all neutral though, as the orange toilet paper really keeps things funky!
There is nothing on earth that could tempt us to take a shower in this cramped, claustrophobic bathroom!
How can this be the same brown room? There's clearly been some heavy duty building work completed here, but boy, was it worth the time and effort! Bright, spacious and so luxurious, we might need a few minutes here!
We see what the plan was here. Add a heated towel rail, get some mosaic tiles to brighten up the room and keep things quite simple, but it all fell a bit flat and looks a little naff, don't you think? Such a shame, as this really was a good effort!
Now this must have been what the owners tried to achieve the first time around! Fresh, modern and trendy, there is nothing we don't like here! Removing the bath was a stroke of genius, as this double shower looks so much more practical!
What a mess! Before this loft conversion was started, the space was imply going to waste, but looking at this mid-progress shot, we are willing to bet that this was a little scary and felt like a huge endeavor!
All the hard work certainly paid off here! Looking every inch the high-end spa that we can only dream of, this open plan and minimal installation is absolutely gorgeous!
Urgh. So much clutter. A horrid floor. Outdated wall tiles. We could go on, but what's the point? A truly depressing bathroom, this gives us the heebie-jeebies!
A little minimalism really does go a long way, don't you agree? The chic gray walls with plain white tiles are head and shoulders above the former styling and modern pedestal-less suite items really add to the sleek new modern aesthetic!
It might only be a small loft space, but we get the impression that this room is going to look really special when it's finished. The position of the Velux window really does offer scope for something divine!
Of course the bath was placed under the window! We can only imagine how delightful it must be to enjoy a long hot soak, under the stars at night! The whole zen vibe here is utterly beautiful!
That shower curtain, all the mess and the total lack of cohesion made this bathroom a very sorry sight, but hold on tight, as the transformation was amazing! Gorgeous in green, white and grey, is it just us or does the space feel exponentially larger too? Talk about turning a nightmare into a dream!
For even more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Beautiful ideas for your small bathroom.