10 bathroom makeovers that will inspire your own!

In the interests of full disclosure, we should tell you that horrific bathrooms really scare us! So often dirty, depressing and downright spooky looking, old fashioned bathing spaces give us the creeps, but we are going to put our fears aside today and show you how some truly ghastly rooms have been renovated to become dreamy home spas! The bathroom designers in charge of these projects really had their work cut out for them, but they have managed the impossible and created such stunning spaces that we wonder how long the bathroom queues are in the morning, in each of these houses!

Come with us now and marvel at the gross to gorgeous makeovers!