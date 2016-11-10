Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 tips for welcoming positive energy into your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Fabien Charuau - Architectural and Interiors Photography - Recent Projects, Fabien Charuau Photography Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

We could all use some extra positivity and if our home decor can encourage some to come our way, we'd be foolish to not at least try it, right? We've looked long and hard at the work of interior designers that believe in the principles of decorating for positive energy flow and we think we've honed in on a few core ideas that will see your home feeling instantly uplifted and more in tune with the happier side of life. If you're keen to experience a little more positivity, then read on!

1. Keep it airy, clean and clutter-free.

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Rustic style dining room
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

A fresh, uncluttered home will always attract more positive energy into it and once it's there, allow it to freely flow from room to room. Think about it and you'll see that it makes perfect sense! In order to do this, however, you will need everyone in the house to do their bit and tidy up after themselves, so you might need a cleaning rota!

2. Add fresh colors.

Modular Kitchen including Diniing area Koncept Living Classic style dining room
Koncept Living

Modular Kitchen including Diniing area

Koncept Living
Koncept Living
Koncept Living

Fresh, rejuvenating colors are key to attracting happy vibes and positive energy, so look to nature for your inspiration! Naturally, white will always be a cleansing tone, but greens and blues also have a propensity to be calming and positive too and we think they work especially well in communal areas that enjoy a lot of traffic, such as kitchens and bathrooms.

3. Welcome nature inside.

Living Area Urban Shaastra Living room
Urban Shaastra

Living Area

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

You can't expect to have a positively charged home without adding in some plants and flowers! A connection to nature is vital, as it restores balance, connects us to our roots and encourages a more peaceful and organic energy to flow, all of which will naturally be extremely positive! 

4. Decorate with mirrors.

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style bedroom
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

Once you've trapped some fabulously positive energy inside your house, you want to help it resonate and bounce around, so what better way to do that than by decorating with extra mirrors? As well as encouraging the positivity to be reflected, any natural light will also be amplified, leaving your home feeling utterly rejuvenated!

5. Create 'happy walls'.

Residential Projects, Abahir Interiors Abahir Interiors Modern Bedroom Plywood Wood effect
Abahir Interiors

Abahir Interiors
Abahir Interiors
Abahir Interiors

Acknowledging a deep connection to things that bring you joy will always help positive energy to flow, so we think that having family pictures and photographs on the walls, in every room, really is a fantastic tip. Every time you pass one, you'll naturally feel uplifted and buoyant with love, which will spill out into the room and affect everyone and everything in it. What a joyful way to live!

6. Add spiritual motifs.

Wandtatoos - Wand- und Fliessenaufkleber - Wall decal, Der Lebensfreude Laden Der Lebensfreude Laden Walls Synthetic Multicolored
Der Lebensfreude Laden

Der Lebensfreude Laden
Der Lebensfreude Laden
Der Lebensfreude Laden

If you have spiritual beliefs, they can happily coexist with positive energy decorating and you can even combine them! Adding wall decals, art or even something more traditional, such as tapestries, will tie your spirituality and desire for a positively charged home together and weave them into a beautiful, unbreakable foundation that underpins every room. What a truly wonderful way to create a home.

For more spiritual inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Feng Shui tricks to attract money into your home.

10 homes outside the USA for you to move to
Are you going to try and attract a little more positivity into home? Tell us how?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks